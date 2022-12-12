Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; at Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Matt Ranagan - A TRIP TO BROADWAY - Performers United Theatre Company 21%

Ryan Van Nostrand - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School 15%

Ryan Van Nostrand - SETH'S LIVE TALENT SHOWCASE - Don't Tell Mama NYC 13%

Spot on Entertainment - TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE CHARTS - John W Engeman Theater 10%

Isabella Rossellini - DARWIN'S SMILE - The Gateway 9%

Company - SEASON ONE REVIVAL CABARET - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Jackie Butns - FIVE BROADWAY STARS:ONE UNFORGETTABLE EVENING! - Argyle Theater 7%

Jaime Lyn Beatty - GLASS CEILINGS - Feinstein's At Vitello's 6%

Charlie Strauch - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School 4%

Mariah Rose Faith Casillas - SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - Cupcake at the Majestic 3%

Carol Lipnik - BLUE FOREST - Joes Pub 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Hoffman - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 15%

Jojo Minasi - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 6%

Adolpho Blaire & Christopher Noffke - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 5%

Danielle Coutieri - NEWSIES - CAP Syosset 5%

Kevin Burns - HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 5%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Vincent Ortega - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 4%

Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 4%

Sandalio Alvarez/Ava Noble - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Melissa Rapelje - BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 4%

Jojo Minasi - CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Matt Quinn - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Sari Feldman - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Three 3%

Natalie Malotke - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Debbie Roshe - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Rochelle Martin-Vecchio - CABARET - CMPAC 2%

Rochelle Martin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Merete Muenter - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Jessica Raven - A SURVIVOR'S GUIDE TO THE HOLIDAYS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Jane Lanier - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Kate Mueth - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%

Christopher Grant - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 1%

Drew Humphrey - WHITE CHRISTMAS - John w Engeman theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Kassner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 15%

Joe Kassner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 8%

Joe Kassner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway 7%

Carmela Newman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Dustin Cross - BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 5%

Celia Gutierrez - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Kurt Alger - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Tony Frangipane - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Lynn Ciorciari - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 4%

Peter Fogel - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre 4%

Ronnie Green - HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 3%

Amy Clark and Mark Koss - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Yuka Silvera - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 3%

Chakira Doherty - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 3%

Ronald R. Green III - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Joe Kassner - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 3%

Hunter Kaczorowski - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 2%

Teresa LeBrun - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Dustin Cross - MYSTIC PIZZA, A NEW MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Ronald Green III - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC 2%

Arianne Phillips - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Lynn Ciorciari - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 1%

Lynn Ciorciari - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 1%

Joe Kassner - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tarmo Kirsimae - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 19%

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

Dana Iannuzi - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 5%

Jordan Hue - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC 4%

Igor Goldin - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Jojo Manasi - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Rick Grossman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Sanzel - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 4%

Andrew Beck - CABARET - CMPAC 4%

Bruce Grossman / Jojo Minasi - CABARET - CAP 3%

Rick Grossman - TITANIC - Studio Theatre 3%

Tony Frangipane - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Matthew W Surico - BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 3%

Evan Pappas - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Argyle Theatre 3%

Will Pomerantz - RAGTIME - Baystreet Theatre, Sag Harbor NY 3%

Kevin Harrington - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Mary Motto Kalich - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Larry Raben - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 2%

Taneisha Crobin - SEUSSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Matt Quinn - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Igor Goldin - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 1%

Kate Russo - SEUSSICAL - Sunrise Theatre 1%

Diane Marmann - OLIVER! - CAP Syosset 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

John Torres - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 15%

Tarmo Kirsimae - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 13%

Tommie Gibbons - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes 9%

Jordan Hue - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 6%

Tom Ciorciari - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Eastline Theatre 6%

Rick Grossman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

James Carey - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 4%

Scott Hofer - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 4%

Mahi Singh - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Christine Boehm - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Three 4%

Sam Everett - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Andrew Botsford - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Evan Donellan - HENRY THE 5TH - Carriage House Players 3%

Danny Higgins - THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 3%

Sheilah Barksdale & Matt Rosenberg - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 3%

Christine Boehm - TWELFTH NIGHT - Carriage House Players 3%

Gary Tifeld - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

George A. Loizides - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Nicole Savin & Danny Higgins - BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Morgan moffitt - THIS PLAY WAS NEVER ABOUT NOSES - Eastline theatre 2%

Danny Higgins & Nicole Savin - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Harris Yulin - THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 2%

Kate Mueth - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

MATILDA - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts 20%

SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 5%

NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman 5%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 4%

ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 3%

FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 3%

GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

GODSPELL - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 3%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 2%

INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

CINDERELLA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 1%

ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Eastline Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniella Cuttone - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 19%

Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 11%

Frank Danko - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 6%

Aja M Jackson - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 6%

Jose Santiago - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Eric Norbury - FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 4%

John Burkland - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 4%

Daniella Cuttone - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Deryn Gabor - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Mike Visco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Sebastian Paczynski - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Kim Hanson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Mike Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

José Santiago - ROCK OF AGES - John W Engeman Theater 2%

Ethank Steimel - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 2%

Danny Higgins, Remy Watts - THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 2%

Mike Visco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Kim Hanson - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Robert Henderson, Jr. - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 2%

Jose Santiago - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Sebastian Paczynski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 2%

Remi Watts & Danny Higgins - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 1%

Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 1%

Dan Schappert - THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Adam Slawitsky - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 24%

Sandra A Vigliotti - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 5%

Erika R Gamez - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Benjamin Stayner - A BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Dina Mondello - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Jonathan Brenner - FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 4%

Rob Fishman - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 4%

Adam Slawitsky - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

Carmela Newman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Jared Glazer - OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Charlie Reuter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Matthew W Surico - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CMPAC 3%

Sandra A Vigliotti - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Jeff Cox - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Matt Sireco - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Theatre 3%

Sarah Wussow - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Russell Brown - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Steven Altinel - PIPPIN - The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival 3%

Jeffrey Hoffman - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 2%

Sandy Vigliotti - PIPPIN - Studio Theater / BayWay Arts Center 2%

Sandy Vigliotti - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Star Playhouse 2%

Jeffrey Hoffman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Theatre Three 2%

Andrew Haile Austin - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Matthew W Surico - MAN OF LA MANCHA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Charlie Reuter - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 2%



Best Musical

MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 21%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 12%

SPRING AWAKENING - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theater 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 4%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

CABARET - CMPAC 3%

ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 3%

KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM 2%

CINDERELLA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 2%

OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 1%

THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 1%

HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 1%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - CM Performing Arts Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 20%

THE SCARE & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience 19%

GRUMPY OLD MEN - Studio Theatre of Long Island 18%

TRAIN - Suffolk County Community College 11%

THIS PLAY WAS NEVER ABOUT NOSES - Eastline theatre 7%

THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center 6%

THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 5%

BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 5%

THE GRIFT - Bay Street Theatre 4%

BIMINI BALM - Debut Theater Company 3%

BITE ME - Northport Plays 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Charlotte Rocafort - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 14%

Layla Turnier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 12%

Hailey Pepe - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 6%

Jason Kopp - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Sean Ryan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Keith Jones - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Bruce Rebold - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 2%

Aaron Kaplan - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Mike Keller - A BRONX TALE - Engeman Theater 2%

Samantha Stevens - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Nicholas Auletti - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Ryan Van Nostrand - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Lorraine Leierzapf - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Sabrina Whikehart - CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Andrew J Beck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Emily Nadler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM 1%

Jamie Baio - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 1%

Victor Souffrant - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 1%

Steven Cottanaro - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 1%

Turner Riley - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 1%

Joe Thomas - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Elizabeth Edquist - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre 1%

CJ Russo - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre LI 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Blake Williams - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 10%

Ryan Van Nostrand - TRAIN - Suffolk county Community College 7%

Tim Smith - THE LION IN WINTER - BACCA 4%

Dan Schindlar - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 4%

Solomon Buchman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 4%

Ryan Nolin - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Laurie Atlas - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Robert Budnick - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Heather Neumar - AFFLICTED - South Shore Theatre Experince 3%

Reggie Street - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 3%

Candace Wilkerson - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Kevin Callaghan - BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 3%

Van Whittaker - BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 3%

Adam Bjelland - BIMINI BALM - Debut Theater Company 3%

Linda May - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Three 3%

Kevin shea - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Christine Boehm - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 2%

Cathy Chimenti - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Derrick Davis - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theatre 2%

Giovanni Marine - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Bob Gunton - THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 2%

Jeffrey Sanzel - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three 2%

Alex Rich - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Christian Lepore - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Northeast Stage 2%

Scott Earle - FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes) 2%



Best Play

SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 11%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 9%

BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 7%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three 6%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Studio Theatre of Long Island 6%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 4%

HENRY V - Carriage House Players 4%

INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 3%

FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes) 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Three 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Carriage House Players 3%

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes 3%

TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 3%

LOST IN YONKERS - Studio Theatre (Bayway) 2%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 2%

THE HISTORY BOYS - Studio Theatre of LI - Manes Studio Theatre 2%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Carriage House Players 2%

THE ST. FRANCIS SHOW - South Shore Theatre Exxperience 1%

THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 11%

Rick Grossman & Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 10%

John Mazzarella - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Danny Amy - SPRING AWAKENING - CAP Merrick 7%

Steven Velasquez - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre 6%

Kyle Dixon - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 6%

Bruce Grossman - OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Jessica Alexandria Cancino - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Kyle Dixon - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Rick Grossman/Mike Visco - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 4%

Kyle Dixon - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Julian Crouch - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 3%

Randall Parsons - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 3%

Kyle Dixon - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Remi Watts and Matt Rosenberg - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 3%

Andy Walmsely - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 2%

Ana Louizos - RAGTIME - Bay Street 2%

Gary Hygom - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Ian McDonald - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Randall Parsons - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 1%

Mariana Sanchez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jen LoPresti - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 21%

Tim Haggerty - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 9%

Michael Weisner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 9%

Brianne Boyd - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CMPAC 7%

Laura shubert - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 6%

Laura Shubert - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 6%

Joanna Lynn Staub - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Michael Weinser - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Remi Watts and Matt Rosenberg - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 4%

Laura Shubert - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Seamus Naughton - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Jen LoPresti - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts 3%

Christian Lepore - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Don Hanna - THE CHER SHOW - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Tim Haggerty - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 3%

Michael Weisner - AVENUE Q - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Laura Shubert - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Jon Weston - RAGTIME - Bay Street 2%

Christian Lepore - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

David Brandenburg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Deaner - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman 14%

John Mezzo - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre & Center For The Arts 9%

Jenna Halvorsen - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 6%

Martino Bonventre - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman Theater 6%

Chris Williamson - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Hannah Pipa - SPRING AWAKENING - CAP Merrick 3%

Ryan Van Nostrand - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Taneisha Corbin - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jojo Minasi - FOOTLOOSE - Atgyle Theatre 2%

Danny Bae - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Rita Sarli - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse / Stage 74 2%

C.J. Russo - TITANIC - Studio Theatre (Bayway) 2%

Jason Kopp - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Kimmy Friedman - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 2%

CJ Russo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Andrew J. Koehler - CABARET - cultural arts playhouse, Merrick 2%

Erica Wilders - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Doriann Lewis - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Jordan Bunshaft - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Lily Kaufmann - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 1%

Erika Wilders Madigan - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 1%

Andrew Brewer - SOUTH PACIFIC - Plaza Theatricals 1%

Giovanni Marine - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Andrew Beck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kirby Mason - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 14%

Tyler Smalling - THE SCARECROW & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience 13%

Laurie Atlas - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 6%

Jordan Hue - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Carriage House Players 5%

Andrew Murano - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Carriage House Players 4%

Lee Kurfist - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 4%

Kevin Callaghan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 4%

Emily Nadler - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 3%

Andrew J. Koehler - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Elena Faverio - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Three 3%

Jessica Murphy - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Toni Allen - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Ray Gobes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

Christina McLaughlin - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Ana Macasland - BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 2%

Maria Cento - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

Anthony Noto - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Salvatore Casto - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Bryon Azoulay - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Abigail Isom - WINDFALL - Bay Street Theater 2%

Matt Rosenberg - BEING EARNEST - Eastline Theatre 2%

Giovanni Sandoval - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

David DiMarzo - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 2%

Rusty Kransky - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

Daniel Rock - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

