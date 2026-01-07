Melba Moore Joins STAGE FRIGHT at Red Eye NY

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Melba Moore will join STAGE FRIGHT, hosted by Out100's Marti Gould Cummings with Drama Desk Nominee Yaz Fukuoka on the keys. Join in this Wednesday as they chat about Moore's illustrious career, exemplified by hits including "Love's Comin' at Ya" (1982) and the chart-topping "Love the One I'm With (A Lot of Love)" (1986).

STAGE FRIGHT is a weekly Broadway talk show at queer nightclub Red Eye NY, where a Hell's Kitchen crowd gets up close and personal with the hottest stars of the New York City theater scene. Other guests this month include “Two Strangers' ” Christiani Pitts, Halston star Krysta Rodriguez, and COMPANY revival star Matt Doyle. Host Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The NY Times, among others as well as on Good Morning America, The View, and Inside Edition. They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries Shade Queens of NYC, hosted their own talk show, The Marti Report on Logo, Worst Cooks in America, Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner, The X Change Rate, and Dragged for Yahoo! Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden. They currently serve as a performer and cruise director for Vacaya LGBTQ Travel.



The event is on Wednesday, January 7 at 10pm. There is no cover.