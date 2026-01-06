Cast and Creative Team Set For RING OF FIRE At The John W. Engeman Theater

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The John W. Engeman Theater has revealed the cast and creative team of Ring of Fire. Performances begin on Thursday, January 15, and run through Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Ring of Fire showcases the story of Johnny Cash through his music. From country and rock n' roll to searing ballads of love and faith, Cash's iconic songs highlight the incredible struggles and triumphs of his life. Performed by an incredible group of actor/musicians, Ring of Fire celebrates the music that has become a part of our collective experience.

Ring of Fire is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: Heartbreak Hotel, Jersey Boys, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, In the Heights, Jekyll & Hyde, Hairspray).

The creative team includes Matt Cusack (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Megan Cohen (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig/Makeup Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Manager), Molly Conklin (Production Stage Manager), Jennifer Dolce (Director of Production), and Richard Dolce (Executive Producer).

The cast of Ring of Fire includes Matt Cusack as Man 3 (Broadway: Bandstand, One Man Two Guvnors; National Tours: Ring of Fire, Million Dollar Quartet, Sweeney Todd, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; New York: Begin Again, The Robber Bridegroom, The History Boys); Armando Gutierrez as Man 2 (Off-Broadway: The Gospel According to Heather, Red Roses Green Gold, Wonderland; Regional: Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, South Coast Repertory, Paper Mill Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Syracuse Stage, Florida Repertory Theatre, Casa Mañana, Theater Out, Florida Studio Theatre, Chance Theater, Musical Theater West); Allison Ann Kelly as Woman 1 (New York: Monstress, Little Orphan Danny, Striking 12, Hello Girls; Regional: Geva Theatre, Wintergarden Theater, Cincinnati Playhouse, Beef and Boards Dinner Theater, Florida Repertory Theatre, Roxy Regional Theater, Riverside Theater, Southeastern Summer Theater); Mark Mazzarella as Man 1 (Regional: Shadowland Stages, Guthrie Theater, Island Stage Left, Catskill Mountain Shakespeare, Nebraska Shakespeare); and Cat Patterson as Woman 2 (New York: Spring Awakening, The Signature Project; Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, TheatreZone, Suncoast Broadway Theatre, Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Milton Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, Cornwell's Dinner Theatre, RWS Entertainment).

The swings are Mary Catherine Fehrenbacher, Trevor Lindley Craft, and Luke Surretsky. Ring of Fire performance schedule is Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm.