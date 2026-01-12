Alanis Morissette Tribute Band Comes to Bay Street

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bay Street Theater will present Radio Alanis, an acclaimed Alanis Morissette tribute band, on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 8:00 PM, delivering a high-energy live celebration of one of the most influential voices in alternative rock history.

Radio Alanis is dedicated to celebrating the music of Alanis Morissette with a concert experience that emphasizes authenticity, emotional intensity, and musicianship. Drawing heavily from Morissette's landmark 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, the band performs fan-favorite songs including You Oughta Know, Ironic, Hand in My Pocket, Thank You, and Uninvited, capturing the raw honesty and power that defined a generation.

Known for their dynamic live performances, Radio Alanis approaches the material with respect rather than imitation, prioritizing musical precision and emotional authenticity over caricature. The result is a full-band rock show that feels both nostalgic and immediate, inviting audiences to reconnect with songs that remain strikingly relevant today.

Bay Street Theater's intimate setting offers the perfect backdrop for this immersive concert experience, allowing audiences to feel the emotional weight and musical drive of these iconic songs up close. The performance is for longtime fans of 1990s alternative rock as well as newer listeners discovering Morissette's catalog for the first time.