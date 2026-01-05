CM Performing Arts Center Unveils Cast For MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Monty Python’s Spamalot, which will run from February 14 through March 1.

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy, inspired by the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table on an absurd quest filled with parody, slapstick humor, and musical numbers. The production features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle.

The cast includes Don Dowdell as King Arthur, Amanda Mac as the Lady of the Lake, Kevin Callaghan as Sir Lancelot, Matthew W. Surico as Sir Robin, Andrew Lenahan as Sir Gallahad, Joe Kassner as Patsy, Richard O’Sullivan as Sir Bedevere, Will Brennan as the Historian and Prince Herbert, and Bruce Konopa as Not-Dead-Fred and the Minstrel. The ensemble also features Isabel Camacho, Jack Dowdell, Julia Durfee, Juliana Jagielo, Christina O’Shea, Yolanda Penfield, Zach Russo, Katy Snair, Marc Strauss, Cassidy Torns, and Maya Yaron.

Tickets for Monty Python’s Spamalot are currently on sale. A discount is available using the code COCONUT, which provides 20 percent off standard tickets. The offer applies only to standard tickets, cannot be combined with other discounts, is not valid on prior purchases, and is limited to six tickets per order.

Additional performance and ticket information is available through CM Performing Arts Center.