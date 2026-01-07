Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band Comes to the Patchogue Theatre in May

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band at the Patchogue Theatre on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8pm.

Tickets are $57-$97 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 10AM.

Rock music may sparkle and fade on the charts, but rock n roll – the spirit, the invincibility, the fearlessness? That lives forever. There might not be a better example of the unstoppable need to make music, to knock the odds on their ass, than Tom Keifer. His story begins as the singer- songwriter, guitarist and front man of hard rock heavyweights Cinderella. Their bluesy, no-BS stadium-shakers moved records to the tune of fifteen million worldwide and sound tracked just about everybody’s ’80s. Tom Keifer, is enjoying continued success with is latest project, #keiferband, releasing two critically acclaimed solo albums “The Way Life Goes” & “RISE”. Though he possesses all the fire and brimstone of Rock’s greatest front men, you would be hard pressed to find the versatility and dimension that Keifer brings to a stage.

Whether delivering heart wrenching ballads, such as Don’t Know What You Got ‘til It’s Gone, channeling the soul of the bluesmen of the past with his slide guitar and lap steel, or blowing sax on rockers like “Shelter Me”, Keifer is clearly one of the most unique singers and accomplished musicians in Rock and Roll. Combine that with #keiferband, Savannah Keifer (Vocals/percussion/Piano), Tony Higbee (Guitar/vocals), Billy Mercer (Bass/vocals), Kendra Chantelle (Vocals/percussion) Kory Myers (Keyboards/Vocals), Jarred Pope, (Drums) and there is only one possible outcome- A high energy rock show combining all the classic hits of Cinderella with new favorites from his solo releases that will only leave you wanting more.