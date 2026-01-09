The Gateway Welcomes Back Michael Baker As Director Of Education And Associate Artistic Director

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gateway, the Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County, has announced that Michael Baker will return to the organization full-time as Director of Education and Associate Artistic Director, beginning Monday.

Baker’s history with The Gateway spans more than two decades. Trained under founder and noted casting director and educator Robin Allan at the Gateway School for the Performing Arts, Baker joined the Acting School faculty in the early 2000s. He later assumed leadership of both the Acting School and the theatre’s casting operations beginning in 2014. During his tenure, Baker also played a key role in developing Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse, which has become one of the organization’s signature seasonal offerings.

After stepping away in 2023 to pursue a family business opportunity in Florida, Baker returned to Bellport in fall 2025 to direct that year’s Haunted Playhouse season. His return marked the renewal of a long-standing collaboration with the organization.

“Michael’s creativity, generosity, and understanding of this community make him one of the true cornerstones of The Gateway,” said Paul Allan, Executive Artistic Director. “He brings people together—students, artists, and audiences—and does so with both heart and purpose. Having him return to lead the Acting School and rejoin our artistic team is deeply meaningful.”

In his role as Director of Education, Baker will focus on expanding educational programming, deepening community engagement, and creating pathways for young performers across Long Island. As Associate Artistic Director, he will also contribute to the organization’s broader artistic vision.

Rachel Armitstead will continue in her role as Casting Director while also teaching and managing the Acting School. She has overseen the program in recent seasons and will work in close partnership with Baker as The Gateway looks ahead to its 2026 season.

“Rachel’s dedication and insight have been invaluable,” Allan said. “She and Michael share a deep commitment to nurturing young performers, and together they are shaping a program grounded in both tradition and innovation.”

With Baker and Armitstead working alongside faculty members including Kaitlyn LaGrega and the school’s instructional staff, The Gateway School for the Performing Arts will continue its mission of providing training, mentorship, and performance opportunities for students throughout Long Island.