Advance Sound Company Donates State-of-the-Art Audio System to CM Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Advance Sound Company, a leading provider of audiovisual & lighting solutions, has announced its donation of a complete, state-of-the-art audio system to CM Performing Arts Center (CM PAC). The system will be installed during the week of January 5th.

In addition to the audio system donation, Advance Sound Company is working with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Local Union 25 to update the venue's electrical infrastructure, ensuring the facility can fully support the new technology.

“Supporting CM Performing Arts Center aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance live experiences in our community,” said Matthew DePace, Advance Sound Company. “We are thrilled to contribute equipment and work alongside IBEW Local 25 to provide a modern, reliable setup that will elevate performances and enrich the cultural life of the region.”

Thomas DePace, COO and VP of Engineering at Advance Sound Company, added, “We're excited to be upgrading CM PAC with a JBL Line Array system and modern audio infrastructure. Our team is redesigning the audio layout to optimize coverage and clarity throughout the venue, while also updating all electrical and signal pathways to support a high-performance, future-proof system. Performers and audiences alike will experience significantly enhanced sound quality across every seat in the house.”

The installation, managed by Advance Sound Company's team of certified technicians, ensures that CM PAC is equipped with professional-quality audio technology to handle a wide range of performances, from theatrical productions to concerts and community events.

CM Performing Arts Center has long been a cornerstone of the local arts scene, providing diverse programming and educational opportunities. The upgraded audio and electrical systems will help CM PAC continue delivering exceptional experiences for performers, students, and audiences alike.

“Advance Sound Company's generosity enables us to bring professional-quality sound to every performance,” said Marc Hollid-Ausset, Chief Executive Officer & President of CM PAC. “This donation and the electrical upgrades will have a lasting impact on our artists and community members who rely on our programs for cultural enrichment.”

For more information about Advance Sound Company and their community initiatives, visit www.advancesound.com.

For more information about CM Performing Arts Center, visit www.cmpac.com.