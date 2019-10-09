Late Night All New All Star Stand Up Comedy Show Comes to Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a special Thanksgiving Weekend Late Night all new All Star Stand-Up Comedy Show on Saturday, November 30 at 9:30 pm. The show is presented in partnership with comedian Joseph Vecsey (Optimum's UnMovers, Netflix's Father of the Year with David Spade) who will be the host for the evening of laughs.



The evening features the rising stars of stand-up comedy with performances by Dante Nero (Crashing, The Black List) and Ayanna Dookie (Can't Complain, Gotham Comedy Live).



Please note that there is a possibility of raunchy, social, or political humor that does not reflect the views of Bay Street Theater or its employees. Not appropriate for children.



Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 when purchased the day of the event and are on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Tuesday- Saturday 11 am - 5 pm or until show time.



Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.







