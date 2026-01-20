Film Director Robert Lichter To Be Honored at LIMEHOF Event

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will feature East Islip film director Robert Lichter (a.k.a. Bert Blotto) as part of its Local Filmmaker Series at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 13th.

The event will take place at LIMEHOF's Stony Brook location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). LIMEHOF will screen Hello! My Name is Blotto: The Movie, followed by a Q&A with Lichter and band member Broadway Blotto. The event is free to members and $10 for non-members.

"After its incredible reception and award recognition, we're thrilled to bring Hello! My Name is Blotto: The Movie back for an encore screening as part of our Local Filmmaker's Series," said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham. "This film perfectly captures the spirit, humor, and impact of a truly unique band."

Hello! My Name is Blotto: The Movie screened as part of the inaugural LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival in August 2025. The film chronicles the journey of upstate New York rock band Blotto, from their 1970s beginnings to 1980s MTV fame and beyond. The film traces their rise from club gigs to national touring following their surprise hit, "I Wanna Be a Lifeguard," and celebrates their enduring legacy. Lichter went on to win the first LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival Spirit of Independent Filmmaking Award.

"I'm really happy for the opportunity to screen this film for an audience again," Lichter said about the upcoming event. "It's rewarding to sit with an audience and hear their subtle laughs and moans as the film covers the highs and lows of the entertainment biz. Broadway and I, both Long Island natives, will be there to proudly receive whatever praise and/or scorn they see fit to hurl our way. Looking forward to it!"

"This film covers over 50 years of the band Blotto-from their formation as a counterculture jug band to their MTV ubiquity, and finally to their eventual step away from show biz. Whether you know of them or not, anyone can relate the tantalizing lure of fame with a living wage."

Lichter says he was inspired to create the documentary (which is his first) from all the videos and pictures of the band he had accumulated over 25 years. He originally thought of building an online video archive. After seeing the film, however, the band members supported him in showing it to audiences and entering it into film festivals.

Year two of the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival has been announced to take place on September 25th-27th, 2026. It is accepting film entries now on FilmFreeway.com. For more information, visit here