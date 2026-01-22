Jack Licitra To Perform At Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sayville singer/songwriter and music educator Jack Licitra will perform music from his soon-to-be-released CD, Blue Light Club, at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) on February 15th at 3pm. The event will take place at LIMEHOF's Stony Brook location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). This live music concert is free for members and included with general admission ticket purchase for non-members.

The music on the Blue Light Club CD stems from an original immersive live musical theatrical experience of the same name created by Licitra's band, Jack's Waterfall. It is designed as a musical journey into an imaginary jazz and blues haven, brought to life through soulful storytelling and compelling characters. The CD is expected to be released in late March.

"These are songs about the love that blues and jazz musicians have for the music and the love of playing," Licitra said. "At the core, most musicians play music because they have a passion for performing, their search for community, for being with one another, and sharing the experience with the audience. We wanted to create a CD that feels like you're in a nightclub and you're hearing the stories of these musicians and connecting with their love and passion for the music."

Licitra is a LIMEHOF Long Island Sound Award winner for his contributions to Long Island's music heritage. As a teenager, he and his first group, the WaterStreet Blues Band, first caught the attention of Jim Faith who was then (and still is) a talent booker and LI promoter, as well as the Co-founder of LIMEHOF).

"After hearing them and realizing that they were a very special group of talented kids-way beyond their years-I became their booking agent," Faith recalls. "Jack was the main songwriter and handled the bookings."

Faith was so impressed with the group that he booked them at Theater Three, opening for James Cotton, Marcia Ball and Buckwheat Zydeco and Johnny Hiatt.

"Jack eventually went on his spiritual journey and left the band, returning shortly after with his own projects," Faith said. "He is a world-class songwriter and musician and is born to teach. His immense talent, experience, and heart make him an ideal educator who any student would be lucky to have."

About Jack Licitra

For Jack Licitra, music is a lifelong passion. Licitra grew up in Garden City and started playing music when he was 14. He believes in using experience and creativity to express a feeling, tell a story or create a healing for the listener. He sees songwriting as a powerful connection to voice and purpose.

Licitra is a piano/Hammond organ-driven singer/songwriter. He founded the band Jack's Waterfall. In his music career, he has performed with some of the best musicians in the world, such as Levon Helm, Jimmy Vivino, and Bakithi Kumalo, as well as opening shows for legends such as Richie Havens, Buckwheat Zydeco, and Pinetop Perkins. He has produced CDs for many other artists, including Robert Bruey, Taylor Alonso, and Skip Bement, and he has been a collaborator with Kerry Kearney for 30 years.

In addition to his music, Licitra is the founder of South Bay Arts in Sayville. As a music educator, he has been developing young talent and sharing his love of music with kids for 25 years and runs LIMEHOF's All-Star Summer Band Camp.