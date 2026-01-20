Eddie Money Legacy Band Featuring Jesse And Dez Money To Play Patchogue Theatre

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that the EDDIE MONEY LEGACY BAND FEATURING JESSE AND DEZ MONEY will perform at the Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, April 18 at 8:00 p.m.

The concert features Jesse and Dez Money, sons of the late Eddie Money, performing a selection of their father’s well-known songs while also showcasing their own original music. Raised in a musical household, the brothers spent years performing alongside their father, experiences that shaped both their musicianship and approach to live performance.

Through the Eddie Money Legacy Band, Jesse and Dez continue to honor their father’s catalog while establishing their own artistic identities as writers, recording artists, and performers. The project is positioned as both a continuation of Eddie Money’s musical legacy and an expression of the next generation of the Money family’s work.

Tickets range from $51 to $91, inclusive of fees, and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Patchogue Theatre box office, by phone, or online through the theatre’s ticketing platform.

The Patchogue Theatre is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, New York.