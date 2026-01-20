THE RAT PACK IS BACK Comes to The Gateway

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This winter, The Gateway will throw open its doors to a world of martinis, music, and magnetic charisma as The Rat Pack Is Back takes the stage. Direct from Las Vegas, this electrifying production doesn't merely revisit history—it revives it, transporting audiences to the smoky, sparkling heat of the 1960s Copa Room at the Sands Hotel.

For one unforgettable night, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. reunite at the height of their powers. The suits are razor-sharp, the orchestra swings hard, and the banter crackles with wit and bravado. Featuring astonishingly accurate vocals, fearless comedy, and a pulse-pounding big band, The Rat Pack Is Back captures the reckless joy and effortless cool that made these icons immortal.

Beneath the laughter and champagne-soaked swagger lies a deeper story—one of brotherhood. As the world around them begins to change, three legendary performers cling to one another and to the era they helped define. The result is a show that is not only exhilarating, but also unexpectedly intimate, making it a powerful and resonant way to open the new year at The Gateway.

Audiences will thrill to an avalanche of classics including “That's Amore,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Mr. Bojangles,” “My Way,” “My Kind of Town,” and “New York, New York.” The production has earned raves nationwide, with The Las Vegas Sun declaring, “This is as close as anyone has come to capturing the feeling of the real thing,” and the Chicago Tribune praising its “classic comic material” and “excellent” execution.

What happens in Vegas… all started with The Rat Pack.

The cast of The Rat Pack Is Back features Johnny Edwards, Chris Jason, Kyle Diamond, and Calli Jack, supported by a sizzling live band including Brian Sweeney, Mitch Kamen, Ron Fox, Steve Henry, Elias Assimakopoulos, Frank Hansen, and Ellis Holmes.

The Rat Pack Is Back is written and produced by Dick Feeney, with musical direction by Lon Bronson, conducted by Brian Sweeney, lighting design by Kim Hanson, and scenic design by Dennis Berfield.

If winter has you craving energy, elegance, and escape, The Rat Pack Is Back delivers it in spades. Come for the music. Stay for the laughs. Leave feeling like you just spent the night in the coolest room in history.

The Gateway's landmark 76th season concludes with The Full Monty, starring Sally Struthers.