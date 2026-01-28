CM Performing Arts Center Unveils Cast of CATS

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast for its upcoming mainstage production of CATS, which will run from March 14 through March 29.

The musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, will be presented as part of the theatre’s mainstage season. Performances will take place at CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale, New York.

Cast

The cast includes Nick Allen as Admetus, Eddie Martinez as Alonzo, Tatiana Padro as Bombalurina, Brendan Noble as Bustopher Jones, Steffy Jolin as Cassandra, John DelGenio as Coricopat, Nicole Rampanelli as Demeter, Maria Cutaia as Electra, Cassidy Torns as Etcetera, Juliana Jagiel as Exotica, Rebecca Olivieri as Griddlebone, Sydnee LaBuda as Grizabella, Barry Johnson as Gus the Theatre Cat, Molly Scott as Jellylorum, Kaia Goddard as Jemima, Shea McMahon as Jennyanydots, Collin Hendley as Mister Mistoffelees, Justin Frank as Mungojerrie, Scott Wysocki as Munkustrap, Ryan Nolin as Old Deuteronomy, Ruben Fernandez as Rum Tum Tugger, Julie Steward as Rumpleteazer, Dominic Trivigno as Skimbleshanks, Katy Snair as Tantomile, and Natalie Baquet as Victoria.

Understudies and swings include Katy Snair for Bombalurina, Danielle Khoury for Demeter, Shea McMahon for Grizabella, Rebecca Olivieri for Jellylorum, Cassidy Torns for Jemima, Juliana Jagiel for Jennyanydots, John DelGenio for Mungojerrie, Dominic Trivigno for Munkustrap, Noah Pincus for Rum Tum Tugger, Eddie Martinez for Skimbleshanks, Julie Steward for Victoria, and Alex Yagud-Wolek as swing.

Creative Team

The production is directed and choreographed by Jojo Minasi, with music direction by Matthew W. Surico. Camilla Montoya serves as stage manager. The technical design team includes scenic design by Shea McMahon and lighting design by Kevin Purdy.

Ticket Information

Tickets for CATS are currently on sale through CM Performing Arts Center. Performances run March 14 through March 29.