Gallery 40 to Present BROTHERS IN SUBURBIA: One-Night-Only Multimedia Theatre Event

Gallery 40 will present Brothers in Suburbia, a compelling multimedia theatre showing on June 17th 2025, that explores the legacy of love, masculinity, and generational identity through an autoethnographic lens.

Rooted in the personal yet universally resonant experience of growing up in an immigrant household, Brothers in Suburbia delves deep into the emotional complexities of family, identity, and the lessons we carry into the future. This powerful performance is an introspective journey-one that asks not just where we come from, but how those origins shape who we become and the families we one day hope to build.

Combining live performance, audio-visual storytelling, and intimate narrative, the piece draws inspiration from bell hooks' transformative work The Will to Change, articulating the often-unspoken emotions surrounding self-love, masculinity, and the desire to be seen for who we are-not just for what we can provide.

"A multimedia, theatre showing autoethnographic exploration of an upbringing in an immigrant family and its impact on future generations," the piece challenges viewers to look back in order to look forward. As the performance unfolds, audiences are invited into a rich tapestry of memory and hope, reckoning with questions such as: What does it mean to love oneself in a world that rewards performance over authenticity? How do we pass down not just trauma, but healing?

This intimate showcase at Gallery 40 will offer a raw and nuanced theatrical experience that speaks to anyone who has ever wrestled with identity, belonging, and the desire to break cycles.

