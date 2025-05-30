Tickets Now on Sale for GOD OF CARNAGE at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for God of Carnage, the razor-sharp comedy next up in The Rep’s 2025 SummerStage season in Little Rock. This Tony Award-winning play by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, will run from June 18 through June 29 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Performances run June 18–29, 2025- Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased online at TheRep.org or by calling The Rep’s Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

The production is directed by Zack Steele, and features a powerhouse cast of both national and Arkansas artists including Kelsey Claire, Verda Davenport, Wendell B. Franklin, and Greg Myhre. The creative team includes Dan Robinson (Scenic Designer), Celeste Jennings (Costume Designer), Griffen Birdsong (Lighting Designer), Gideon Brewer (Sound Designer), Jenea Jordan (Wig & Hair Designer), and Sydnei Williams (Production Stage Manager).

ABOUT THE PLAY:

“When two sets of parents meet to resolve a playground altercation between their sons, polite conversation quickly spirals into chaos in this hilarious and biting look at the thin veneer of civility. God of Carnage is a fast-paced, emotionally charged comedy that pulls no punches and leaves audiences laughing and squirming in equal measure.”

A follow-up to Reza’s hit comedy Art (produced at The Rep in 2002), God of Carnage made its Broadway debut in 2009, featuring Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, James Gandolfini, and Marcia Gay Harden—a powerhouse ensemble that drew critical acclaim for their biting performances. The Broadway production ran for over 400 performances, and was a major commercial and critical success. It won three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Matthew Warchus), and Best Actress in a Play (Marcia Gay Harden). The show also received nominations for Best Actor and Best Scenic Design, and was lauded with an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy during its West End run in London.

In 2011, God of Carnage was adapted into a film titled Carnage, directed by Roman Polanski. The movie starred Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz, and John C. Reilly, and premiered at the Venice Film Festival to enthusiastic international reviews. The film retained much of the play's sharp, confined energy and earned Winslet a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

With its cutting wit and explosive dynamics, God of Carnage remains one of the most celebrated dark comedies of the 21st century, exploring the fragile boundaries of civility with equal parts satire and ferocity.

