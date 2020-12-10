TheatreSquared Streams A CHRISTMAS CAROL

TheatreSquared's brand-new adaptation of A Christmas Carol, captured live at the theatre, begins streaming this week.

The production streams now through Sunday, December 27, 2020.

The all-new adaptation stars two multi-talented actors in more than 35 roles in a tour-de-force performance that delights, inspires, and reminds us of the singular power of theatre. Fifteen-time TheatreSquared veteran Bryce Kemph joins Courtneay Sanders Irish (Constanze in Amadeus and Ophelia in Hamlet) to create a remarkable, high-energy performance and an unforgettable night for entire families to share this holiday season.

"It's a thrill to debut this loving adaptation of Charles Dickens's timeless classic," said T2 Artistic Director Robert Ford, "and to carry its warmth from our wonderful new home into yours."

The world-premiere adaptation is the latest offering in the company's ambitious fall streaming lineup. The company's earlier streaming titles, including Russian Troll Farm and The Half-Life of Marie Curie, have garnered critical acclaim from The New York Times ("Best Theater of 2020") and The Wall Street Journal.

The play finds librarians Mr. Heaps and Miss Trilling trapped indoors while a blizzard rages outside on Christmas Eve, 1850. Deeply introverted but sharing a love of literature, they're embarrassed to discover they've each secreted away copies of Charles Dickens' newest work. Slowly, their reserve drops away as they fall into the magical story of Ebeneezer Scrooge and Christmases past, present and future.

"We began with a smaller cast as a nod to the realities of the pandemic," said Herzberg. "But what was born as necessity quickly grew into delight as we fell madly in love with these two librarians and the relationship that starts to flower between them."

In an effort to continue to support COVID-19 containment efforts in the region, TheatreSquared is offering A Christmas Carol as a digital, stream-at-home option for audiences in Northwest Arkansas and all over the world. In response to growing cases and expert guidance, the company will continue as streaming only through March 1.

"We held out a great deal of hope that we'd be able to offer distanced, in-person performances this December," says T2 Executive Director Martin Miller. "But while we won't be able to welcome audience members to the theater, we're excited that many farflung friends and families may choose to stream the show together wherever they happen to be."

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are priced $25-$35, and can be purchased online at theatre2.org or by calling 479.777.7477.