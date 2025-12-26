Review: THE NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR at Robinson Center in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For many families across the state, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without Ballet Arkansas’ Nutcracker Spectacular. Under the direction of Michael Fothergill, the beloved production stands as the largest and longest-running holiday performance in Arkansas and remains one of Little Rock’s most significant tourism events, drawing more than 10,000 patrons in a single weekend. With music performed live by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Geoffrey Robson, this treasured tradition returned to Robinson Center December 12–14, where the professional dancers of Ballet Arkansas were joined by a community cast of nearly 300 children and adults. Along with a special appearance from Mont St. Mary Academy Choirs, directed by Marcia McConkie, they brought the beloved classic to life with sweeping grandeur and heartwarming magic that transforms Tchaikovsky’s timeless score into a true Arkansas holiday homecoming, one that continues to inspire awe, ignite imaginations, and create lasting memories for audiences of all ages.

On Christmas Eve, young Clara receives a Nutcracker doll that comes to life after the clock strikes midnight, plunging her into a magical battle between toy soldiers and the Mouse King. Victorious, the Nutcracker transforms into a handsome Prince and whisks Clara away on a wondrous journey through a sparkling winter wonderland. Their travels lead them to the enchanting Land of Sweets, where they are welcomed by the Sugar Plum Fairy and treated to a series of dazzling dances from around the world. As the celebration comes to an end, Clara awakens to find it may have all been a dream, but the magic and wonder linger long after the curtain falls.

Experiencing the magical night through the eyes of Drosselmeyer’s favorite, Clara is double cast with Ryann Renfro and Emory Compton. Both young performers rise beautifully to the challenge, showcasing Ballet Arkansas’ commitment to nurturing emerging talent while giving audiences two distinct yet equally captivating interpretations of Clara’s journey.

Supporting Clara in various roles depending on which performance you attended were company members Brittany Dowdy, Sage Feldges, William Heide, Meredith Loy, Murray McCormack, Keith Newman, Leah Norwine, Benjamin Piner, Kerridwyn Schanck, Deanna Stanton, Layla Terrell, Aldrin Vendt, Lauren Yordanich, McKenna Ulbrick, Claire Churchill, Allen Sizemore, and Liev Ewart.

For our matinee performance on Saturday, some of our favorites were the battle scene where Keith Newman as the Rat King takes on the Nutcracker, beautifully danced by Allen Sizemore. The choreography was crisp and thrilling, filled with high-energy swordplay and dramatic leaps that kept the audience fully engaged. Newman brought a menacing presence to the Rat King, while Sizemore’s strong technique and heroic posture made the Nutcracker an easy champion to root for.

Meredith Loy and William Heide brought the Sugarplum Fairy and Her Cavalier to life with elegance, precision, and an effortless sense of partnership. Loy was radiant in her variation, floating through the choreography with delicate footwork and musical phrasing that drew the eye, while Heide matched her with strength and polish. Together, they created a sense of regal calm and romantic grace, making their pas de deux one of the most anticipated and rewarding moments of the performance.

The Arabian Coffee number, gracefully executed by Sage Feldges and Aldrin Vendt, was one of my favorite moments of the afternoon. The pair moved with a sultry smoothness and controlled intensity that gave the dance its mysterious allure, drawing the audience into the rhythm and mood of the music. Their fluid partnering and expressive lines made the number feel both intimate and mesmerizing, leaving a lasting impression long after the final pose.

We also enjoyed the athleticism of Keith Newman as the Russian Candy Cane as he literally jumped through hoops, bringing explosive energy and playful bravado to the stage. His powerful leaps and fearless stamina had the audience audibly reacting with cheers and applause. It was a crowd-pleasing performance that showcased both his technical strength and his ability to fully commit to the larger-than-life spirit of the number.

Each year, maintaining the aging sets, props, and costumes of the Nutcracker Spectacular requires thousands of hours of labor. To ensure the production remains vibrant for future generations, Ballet Arkansas launched a five-year revitalization campaign in 2022. The initiative aims to refresh the beloved classic with new choreography, restored scenic elements, and elaborate costumes that match the scale of the production. Audiences began seeing the results in 2023, including updated rental drops for all scenes, refreshed choreography across key sections such as the Party Scene, Snow Scene, Tea, Flowers, and the Grand Pas, and brand-new costumes for the Nutcracker, Rat King, Snow Scene, and multiple others.

As part of the ongoing Nutcracker Project, Ballet Arkansas invites patrons, former cast members, and community supporters to sponsor elements of the production. Sponsorship packages include benefits such as onstage acknowledgement on Opening Night, recognition in print and digital materials, commemorative photos, and optional backstage tours. Supporters may sponsor specific roles such as the Sugar Plum Fairy, as well as new costumes or sections of choreography. Donations are tax-deductible and directly contribute to persevering and enhancing the state’s largest holiday performance. If interested in participating, you may contact Ballet Arkansas Executive and Artistic Director Michael Fothergill at michael@balletarkansas.org

Together, these traditions and the community’s support ensure that Ballet Arkansas’ Nutcracker Spectacular remains a cherished part of Arkansas’s holiday season for generations to come. For more information, visit their website at https://www.balletarkansas.org.

We would like to thank Matthew Sewell of Matthew Sewell Photography for these beautiful photos.

Reader Reviews

