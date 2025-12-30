Review: CHAMPAGNE AND MISTLETOE at Vapors Live in Hot Springs

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I’ve officially declared Hot Springs my adopted entertainment home, and honestly, if I don’t have a trip planned there on the calendar, something feels off. So when my fabulous friend Christi Day slid into my holiday season with an invitation to her brand-new show, CHAMPAGNE AND MISTLETOE, at Vapors Live—sparkling its way across five December performances—I nearly threw on a festive outfit and packed my bags on the spot. A cabaret? At Vapors? During the most magical time of the year? That, my friends, is what I call a holly-jolly good time, and I was absolutely not about to miss a single sip, song, or sprinkle of seasonal sass.

Before I even dive into the show itself, I have to pause and gush about how wildly in love I am with the venue. The performances take place at Vapors Live, a space steeped in Hot Springs lore and dripping with history. The Vapors first opened on Park Avenue in the summer of 1960 as a project of Hot Springs gambler Dane Harris, Arkansas liquor baron Harry Hastings, and notorious gangster Owney Madden—yes, that Owney Madden, former owner of New York City’s legendary Cotton Club. During the 1960s, The Vapors became one of the most prominent nightclubs in the country, drawing headline entertainers like Tony Bennett, Phyllis Diller, Liberace, and Frank Sinatra, and earning a reputation as the poshest nightclub between New York City and Los Angeles. Today, when you step inside, it feels like slipping through a time portal—where gangster tales, whispered hauntings, and old Las Vegas lounge glamour collide. It’s a space that doesn’t just host a cabaret; it was built for one, and you can feel that legacy humming in the walls the moment the lights dim.

Before the show even began, Vapors Live rolled out the hospitality in the best possible way, treating guests to a Christmas dinner buffet that immediately set a cozy, festive tone for the evening. The friendly bartender added an extra layer of holiday magic by mixing up original cocktails just for the occasion—each one more tempting than the last. I happily sipped on the Sugared Cranberry Cocktail, which felt like Christmas in a glass, while Emma opted for the Apple Pie Cocktail, a perfectly spiced treat that tasted like a warm holiday hug. With holiday music setting the mood for what was still to come, glasses clinked, friends greeted friends, laughter floated through the room, and the evening was already sparkling long before a single note was sung.

To kick off the show, the Spa City Tappers burst onto the stage with a joyful holiday number that immediately set the tone for the night. Their twinkling footwork, crisp rhythms, and infectious smiles brought a rush of energy into the room, turning the space into a full-on holiday celebration within seconds. With that, we knew this was going to be fun.

From the very first note, Champagne and Mistletoe settles into a groove that feels equal parts holiday party and glamorous lounge show. The music wrapped you up like a velvet coat, blending festive favorites with sultry cabaret flair, where twinkling Christmas melodies get a little wink, a little sway, and just the right amount of sass. That atmosphere is beautifully enhanced by the set, which reflects a lavish home decked out for the holidays, complete with a lifelike fireplace glowing behind the performers. The attention to detail creates a warm, immersive environment that invites the audience to fully sink into the experience. And just when you think it can’t get any more magical, the evening closes with a snow machine releasing artificial snow from above the stage, transforming the space into a picture-perfect white Christmas moment that feels straight out of a classic holiday film.

Starring as the Christmas Belles are Christi Day, K.V. Knox, Kayla White, and Celeste Shelton, a quartet that brings charm, chemistry, and plenty of holiday sparkle to the stage. Each Belle adds her own personality to the mix, creating a festive blend of vocals and playful banter that feels perfectly at home in this cabaret setting. Christi’s husband, Kevin Day, pops up in for a couple of numbers—much to the audience’s delight—and just when you think the night couldn’t get any more festive, Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance to sprinkle in even more holiday cheer. It’s joyful, cheeky, and exactly the kind of merry mischief you hope for in a Christmas cabaret. I loved them all, and I can’t wait to see them in the new year.

Article Co-Written by University of Arkansas- Little Rock Journalism Major Emma Bertram

