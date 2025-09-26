The Royal Players Reveal New Season For 2025-26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Players have announced their exciting new season! With a dazzling lineup of beloved classics, thrilling mysteries, and heartwarming musicals, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Returning for the sixth year, is the Royal Haunted House. Chills, thrills, and spine tingling shrills are a sure thing as we bring the scare back to Market Street! Run dates are October 16-18, 23-25, & 29-31.

Kicking off the Christmas season with festive cheer is The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical December 4-14. This musical brings holiday joy and laughter to the stage. This charming adaptation of Barbara Robinson's beloved book follows the chaos and unexpected beauty that unfolds when a group of unruly kids takes over the annual Christmas pageant. Sponsored by Everett Buick GMC

Next, February 12-22, 2026, mystery and intrigue take center stage in Murder on the Orient Express. Adapted from Agatha Christie's legendary novel, this thrilling whodunit will keep audiences on the edge of their seats as detective Hercule Poirot races against time to solve a murder aboard the famous train.

The spotlight then turns to the Wild West in Annie Get Your Gun, the rip-roaring musical that celebrates sharpshooter Annie Oakley and her rise to fame. Coming to the Royal stage April 9-19, 2026 and sponsored by W.W. & Anne Jones Charitable Trust, Annie Get Your Gun is Packed with unforgettable songs like "There's No Business Like Show Business" and "Anything You Can Do," this show promises high-energy entertainment for all ages.

June 11-21, 2026, step into history with the enchanting Broadway hit Anastasia, a sweeping tale of adventure and discovery. Follow a young woman's journey to uncover the truth about her past as she navigates a thrilling escape from Soviet Russia to the glamour of Paris.

Closing out the season August 13-23, 2026, Guys and Dolls delivers a lively, toe-tapping musical comedy packed with unforgettable characters, romance, and classic tunes. As high-rolling gamblers and determined dreamers collide, audiences will revel in the charm and humor of this timeless favorite.