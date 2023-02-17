The Arkansas Rep's OVATION! Gala, Driven By Lexus, Is Set For Saturday, March 4

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced its one-night-only gala, "Ovation!" driven by Lexus, will include a concert performance featuring Broadway star Nathaniel Stampley. The event, which also includes a drawing for a 2023 Lexus NX, will be Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The evening will take place throughout The Rep's building, feature specialty cocktails, a sit-down dinner form Heritage Catering, and luxury auction and drawing items, including a 2023 Lexus NX, courtesy of Parker Lexus. The festivities will culminate with a special concert performance of "The Best is Yet to Come - the Music of Cy Coleman," featuring songs from his jazz-infused musicals like Sweet Charity and City of Angels, as well as standards like 'Witchcraft' all performed by Broadway star Nathaniel Stampley alongside a who's who of local divas.

Stampley, whose time on Broadway includes such iconic productions as The Lion King, The Color Purple (both the original Broadway production and the 2016 Tony Award-winning Best Revival), The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, and Cats, was seen on Broadway this season in Paradise Square. Sharing the stage with Stampley will be a cast of local artists, including Miranda Jane, Emily Fenton, Karen Q. Clark, Kathryn Pryor, Vivian Norman, Amaya Hardin, Hannah Fairman, Brianna East, Allison Wilson, Judy Trice, and Felicia Dinwiddie. Additional performances will be given by young members of The Rep and ACT's "Pre-Professional" program, including Abbie Porter, Annabelle Redenius, Piper Wallace, and Blakely White.

In addition to the concert, tickets include a cocktail hour, seated dinner, and an after-party, plus complimentary valet parking provided by Parker Lexus. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org/ovation/ or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Judge Reinhold is Live On Stage at The Rep for Only One More Week

The Arkansas Rep's extended production of Laughter on the 23rd Floor, starring Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold, will now be running through Saturday, February 25 only. Reinhold, whose career includes comedic TV and film roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Santa Clause, and Seinfeld, takes on Neil Simon's comedy about comedy Laughter on the 23rd Floor at The Rep. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org/laughter/ or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Experience the hilarity and high-wire act of writing a 1950s live TV comedy hit. Before there was Saturday Night Live, there was Your Show of Shows, watched in 60 million homes every Saturday night. Inspired by the early television career of America's beloved playwright, Neil Simon, Laughter on the 23rd Floor takes you into the wild writers' room with characters based on comedy legends Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, and Sid Caesar. Enjoy Judge Reinhold in his Rep debut. Laughter on the 23rd Floor will be a theatrical experience you'll never forget. The production is sponsored by Chip & Cindy Murphy. Laughter on the 23rd Floor is rated R for adult language.

Newsweek called Laughter on the 23rd Floor, "one of [Simon's] funniest... Comedy, comedy all the way."

The Arkansas Rep production also features an ensemble of actors, both local and visiting, whose credits include TV, film, Broadway, regional, national and international tours, and Arkansas theatre. The cast includes Ben Liebert (Broadway: Wicked), Scott Cote (National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong, Something Rotten!), Drew Hirshfield (National Tour: The Lion King), Gary Newton (Arkansas-native. TV: Women of the Movement, True Detective), Jonas Cohen (TV: The Good Fight, Succession), Lacy J. Dunn (Arkansas Rep: Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty, Hello, Dolly!), Finley Daniel (Arkansas-native), and Matt DaSilva (National Tour: Beauty and the Beast). The company's team of understudies and swings include Kevin Alan Brown, Ben Grimes, Reilly Heffer, and Ethan Patrick.

Returning to The Rep to direct the production is Ari Edelson (Arkansas Rep: Primating). Scenery is designed by Benjamin Kramer, costumes are designed by Hailey Eakle, lighting is designed by Bill Miller, and sound is designed by Phillip Peglow. Production Stage Management is by Kelsey Pulzone and Assistant Stage Management by Kelli Cool. Laughter on the 23rd Floor is written by Neil Simon.

The production is dedicated to the memory of Terry Sneed, beloved artist and community member.

Performances run now through February 25, 2023, Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at www.TheRep.org/laughter/.

The Rep is no longer enforcing COVID-19 precautions such as masks, proof of vaccination, or negative tests. Of course, if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or any other symptom associated with COVID-19, please do not attend the event. If you would like additional information, we invite you to visit the CDC's county-specific guidance page. If public health guidance should change between now and the end of performances, we will respond accordingly and notify all affected patrons.