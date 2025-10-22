Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Have you ever done the “Time Warp” in a church basement? That is the experience when you attend The Rocky Horror Show with Actors Theatre of Little Rock (ATLR), located in the Quapaw United Methodist Church in Little Rock. Co-directed by Queen Anthony James Gerard and Brian C. Earles, this production, running through October 31, is a delightful creature feature that captures everything that makes Rocky Horror a cult favorite, including the goodie bag and audience call outs, proving they aren’t afraid to “give themselves over to absolute pleasure,” delivering a spectacle that’s bold, bawdy, and bursting with outrageous fun.

The opening of the show couldn’t have been more perfect. Before the first note was sung, Belle Overstreet, who played Trixie for this production, gathered the Rocky Virgins (first-time attendees) and had them do a “Standing O.” All in good fun, the participants entertained the rest of us with their enthusiastic initiation, setting the tone for an evening of laughter and unrestrained joy. Then, as the lights dimmed and the anticipation reached its peak, Belle took the stage and delivered an inspiring, sultry rendition of “Science Fiction Double Feature,” wrapping the audience in a dreamy glow of nostalgia and mystery. It was the perfect curtain-raiser, haunting yet glamorous, just like Rocky Horror itself.

In this sci-fi rock ‘n’ roll fever dream, sweethearts Brad and Janet find themselves “lost in time, and lost in space, and meaning” when their car breaks down on a dark and stormy night. Seeking refuge, they stumble upon Dr. Frank N. Furter’s castle, a glammed-up den of debauchery where “madness takes its toll” and corsets are the dress code. The eccentric doctor is unveiling their new creation, the muscle-bound Rocky, and before long, the innocent couple is caught in a dizzying whirl of lust and laboratory experiments gone deliciously wrong. With iconic songs like “Sweet Transvestite,” “Hot Patootie,” and, of course, “The Time Warp,” this rock musical is a seductive scream-fest celebrating freedom and the dark, glittery joy of being yourself.

Though Mari Allen is the Executive Producing Artistic Director of ATLR, this is the first show I’ve seen them in, and Frank-N-Furter couldn’t have been a more perfect role for my introduction to Mari as a musical superstar. Commanding the stage with fierce charisma, powerhouse vocals, and delicious confidence, they embodied the seductive scientist with just the right mix of danger and delight. Every movement was purposeful, every line dripped with sass, and every song shimmered with that iconic Rocky Horror energy that makes audiences scream for more.

The supporting cast was absolutely to die for, figuratively, of course (though in Rocky Horror, you can never be too sure). Quinton Sanders was delightfully square as Brad, nailing the buttoned-up innocence that makes his eventual unraveling so much fun to watch. Dani Carney’s Janet was equal parts sweetness and surprise, with crisp vocals and an adorably expressive presence that drew the audience in. Jeremiah Herman flexed his way into our hearts as Rocky, the golden boy come to life, with a gleeful mix of comedy and charm that made him a crowd favorite.

Amelia Strickland was magnetic as Magenta, oozing vampy mischief with every look, while Jonathan Fili’s Riff Raff slithered across the stage with eerie intensity and razor-sharp timing. Georgeann Burbank sparkled as Columbia, tapping and twirling with infectious energy and just the right dose of heartbreak beneath the sequins. Drew Posey rocked the stage as Eddie—his brief but electric number left the audience cheering—and Gabriel Washam’s Dr. Scott was a delightfully campy surprise, grounding the madness with perfect comedic timing. Together, this ensemble didn’t just perform; they reveled in the chaos, living every beat of this cult classic with unapologetic abandon.

This production was the most polished version I have seen thus far, with wonderful harmonies and fabulous choreography. Every note was tight, every move perfectly timed, and the ensemble moved as one, like a chorus of “creatures of the night.” I loved the immersiveness of it all, especially the way the cast interacted with the audience, drawing us into the madness so completely that we were no longer just spectators but part of Frank’s eccentric world.

Now, because no Rocky Horror night is complete without a little indulgence, ATLR has teamed up with Loblolly Creamery for the most devilishly delicious collaboration imaginable: Rocky Horror Road. This limited-edition ice cream has become my favorite of the offerings so far, and it perfectly captures the spirit of the show just like the way I like my men—sweet, a little nutty, and decantingly dark. I absolutely love when local businesses get in on the fun, and this partnership is the cherry (or should I say, the cherry-red lipstick) on top of an already tasty night out.

With performances running through Halloween, there’s still time to grab your garter belts and glitter to join ATLR’s castle of chaos. Whether you’re a seasoned “creature of the night” or a “Rocky virgin” ready to lose it, this production is guaranteed to make you shiver—with antici...pation!

Visit their website at actorstheatrelr.org for more information and tickets.

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...