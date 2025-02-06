Review: PUFFS at The Pocket Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Attention all you magical beings!! Get out your wizard wands and head to The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs this weekend Friday-Sunday, Feb. 7-9, for the final performances of PUFFS. This hilarious play, written by Matt cox and directed by Bonnie Maisen and Bekah Wilson, offers a fresh and comedic take on the story of the underdog house at a certain famous wizarding school. Whether you're a devoted fan or just looking for a night of laughter and magic, PUFFS is sure to cast a spell on you!

Ok, so this is not authorized by J.K. Rowling or anyone associated with the famous tale, but it should be. It is so funny that you will laugh and laugh and laugh, even if you didn’t see or read all seven stories.

Aiming for third place, the Puffs live out their lives while the main story unfolds around them, offering a perspective on what it’s like to be the overlooked underdogs. PUFFS boasts a vibrant ensemble of characters, each bringing their own unique quirks and comedic charm to the story.

Wayne Hopkins (Christian Botter) is an earnest and endearing young wizard with big dreams of greatness, often finding himself unintentionally caught up in daring situations.

Oliver Rivers (Eian Sams) is a math whiz but struggles immensely with magic.

Megan Jones (Jadyn Daniels) longs to follow in her mother’s footsteps as an evil wizard and is frustrated by her placement in the Puffs.

The Narrator (Kevin Brown) keeps the story flowing while infusing humor throughout the play.

Cedric (John Sullivan) is the charismatic and heroic figure adored by the Puffs but faces an unfortunate fate.

Ernie Mac (Cory Breshears) exudes an over-the-top confidence.

J. Finch Fletchey (Jason Moore) is the group's imaginary friend.

Leanne (Jennifer Horner), having grown up in the woods, is thrilled to finally be at school and surrounded by peers.

Sally Perks (Abigail Owens) relishes the attention she gets without her glasses, though she is practically blind and constantly stumbles.

Susie Bones (Jamie Bryant), haunted by the loss of her family before coming to school, lives in constant fear of death.

Hannah (Katie Potts) is a shy student who often finds herself bullied by other houses.

This ensemble worked well together making each scene so much fun to watch. Several of the members played multiple roles throughout the performance. Their seamless transitions between characters showcased their versatility and comedic timing, adding to the play's energetic and fast-paced nature. From exaggerated physical comedy to the sweeter moments, their performances kept the audience captivated and laughing throughout the show.

Kevin Brown as the Narrator commanded the stage as he told the story. His guidance kept the audience engaged, seamlessly weaving humor and drama throughout the play. His ability to set the tone while interacting with the cast and audience added an extra layer of charm to the performance, making him an unforgettable part of the show.

Botter, Sams and Daniels’ interactions got better and better as the show progressed. I loved seeing their characters’ chemistry grow and evolve throughout the performance. I especially enjoyed how Daniels embraced the angsty teen with mom issues.

Katie Potts showcased her incredible comedic versatility as she seamlessly switched between playing Megan's mom and various other characters. Her ability to transform so quickly from one role to the next was impressive, and she brought a unique energy to each part.

Both Moore and Horner brought such warmth and charm to their characters that it was impossible not to smile whenever they took the stage. Their performances were endearing, and their joy to be part of the group was evident.

Owens and Bryant both embraced their quirky characters with great enthusiasm, delivering performances that were full of charm and humor, and the hero of the story Cedric, played by one of my favorite actors John Sullivan, owned his role with such charisma and confidence that he captured the character's charm and vulnerability in a way that had the audience rooting for him from start to finish. Then when he became the ultimate bad guy and performed while in the audience, it was perfect. His stage presence was undeniable.

My starry-heart eyes go to Cory Breshers because I absolutely loved his portrayal of Snape. His performance was both hilarious and spot-on, making every moment he was on stage a delight to watch. In fact, Cory is a phenomenal character actor, effortlessly transforming into multiple roles throughout the show with impressive versatility.

Beyond his talents on stage, I also discovered in December that he is a gifted filmmaker. His documentary short, Lives Impacting Lives, beautifully highlights The Pocket’s contributions and impact on the community. We’ve heard that he will be heading to Hendrix soon, and I can’t wait to see what other incredible art he creates in the future!

This show is super funny. You really don’t want to miss this production! For more information, visit their website at https://www.pockettheatre.com.

PRODUCTION/CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Bonnie Maisen

Assist Director – Rebekah Wilson

Producer – Kaitlin Potts

Art Design – Rebekah Wilson

Set Design – Adam Maisen

Lighting Design – Justin Breland

Light Technician – Zoey Lawless

Sound Design – Alitza Cabibi-Wilkin

Sound Technician – Alitza Cabibi-Wilkin

Props and Costumes – DeLainey Brown & Lukas Bowler

Running Crew – Eli Mathews, Nick Maisen, Kaeden Sams, Zoie Roberts

Playbill Designer – Jennifer Henley

Photographer – Kat Lightsey

