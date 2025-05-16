Review: LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL with Studio 42 & Co at The Melody Theater in Leachville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It always excites me to visit a new theater, especially when it's a historic gem nestled in the heart of the Arkansas Delta. There’s a distinct charm stepping into The Melody Theater in Leachville, which began showing movies in 1948. The walls definitely echo with stories of performances past, so it was super cool to see Studio 42 & Co production of Little Women: The Musical (Book by Allan Knee, Music by Jason Howland, Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein), come to life during the first weekend of May. Director Sarah Poe curated a remarkable cast that showcased just how rich Northeast Arkansas is in musical talent.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, Little Women follows the March sisters—Jo (Kennedy Baker), Meg (Jaden Martin), Amy (Abby Collums), and Beth (Mo Doty)—as they support their mother, Marmee (Alyssa Burks), while their father serves as a chaplain in the Army. The story shifts between Jo’s spirited youth in Massachusetts and her determined pursuit of a writing career in New York, where she faces rejection but finds inspiration and unexpected romance with Professor Bhaer (Ethan Poe). Along the way, the girls befriend the charming Laurie Laurence (Carson Middleton), whose tutor John Brooke (Chase Martin) falls for Meg, and Amy finds herself under the watchful eye of their wealthy Aunt March (Emery Sage Green). With both heartache and joy, the March family’s love for one another remains the emotional core of this timeless coming-of-age story.

The vocal power of this cast was truly something to behold. Each performer brought not only strong, expressive singing but also deep emotional resonance to their roles, making the music soar with meaning. From tender ballads to powerful ensemble numbers, the harmonies were rich and heartfelt, capturing the spirit of Little Women with beauty and intensity.

Kennedy Baker brought Jo March to life with an energetic, animated performance that never wavered. Her passion for storytelling burst through in every scene, making Jo's fierce independence and emotional journey feel vivid and compelling. Watching her dynamic interactions with Ethan Poe as Professor Bhaer was especially delightful. Poe’s calm, thoughtful presence perfectly balanced Baker’s fiery enthusiasm, and their evolving friendship was filled with charm, wit, and growing affection. Together, they created one of the most engaging pairings of the show, drawing the audience into every twist of their relationship with humor and heart.

Alyssa Burks delivered a moving performance as Marmee, highlighted by a couple of emotionally powerful songs that showcased her remarkable ability to convey depth and vulnerability with strength and vocal control. Her rendition of “Here Alone” was especially poignant, where every note carried the weight of a mother’s quiet anguish and unwavering resolve. Burks didn’t just sing the song; she lived it, allowing the audience to fully feel Marmee’s heartache and resilience in that moment of solitude.

A standout element was the onstage chemistry between real-life couple Jaden and Chase Martin, who portrayed Meg March and John Brooke. Their natural connection added a layer of authenticity and warmth to their characters’ blossoming romance. Their scenes together felt effortless and genuine, delivered with tenderness and mutual admiration that clearly extended beyond the script.

Mo Doty brought a soft strength to Beth, and her delicate singing voice perfectly captured the character’s gentle spirit. When Beth shyly played “Off to Massachusetts” on the piano gifted to her by Mr. Laurence, the emotional weight of that gesture was deeply felt. Connor Middleton portrayed Mr. Laurence with just the right balance of stern exterior and hidden warmth, allowing his character’s transformation through his affection for Beth to feel both authentic and earned.

Abby Collums was a spot-on fit for Amy March, capturing her charm, ambition, and dramatic flair with ease. Her chemistry with Carson Middleton’s Laurie was playful and sincere, making their romantic arc feel natural and engaging. She also held her own alongside Emery Sage Green’s commanding Aunt March, creating a dynamic filled with sharp comedic timing and spirited exchanges. Whether sparring with Laurie or trying to win over Aunt March, Collums made Amy a standout with personality and presence to spare.

This cast not only sang with power, but they connected with each other and the audience in ways that made the story feel alive and immediate. It was magical.

Up next is their Spring Variety Show and then the classic Wizard of Oz. Visit their website at https://studio42theatrecom.wixsite.com for more information.

