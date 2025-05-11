Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Robinson High School Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Well, well, well… isn’t it just delicious when the villains get their moment in the spotlight?

On April 22, the students of Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock dared to do what so many fear—they let the villains take center stage. And oh, how gloriously they ruled it. Disney’s Descendants: The Musical, directed with commanding vision by Caitlin Peterson and cleverly co-led by student director Samuel Jones, wasn’t just a school production, it was a theatrical uprising. A royal coronation of mischief, magic, and mayhem.

The story, of course, follows the children of the most infamous Disney villains—Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos—as they are plucked from the Isle of the Lost and dropped into the polished world of Auradon Prep. The children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella de Vil must choose: follow their sinister heritage, or break the chains of legacy and write their own fates.

And what a cast to bring this tale to life. Emily Black, in the role of Mal, was a force. Commanding and magnetic, she wore the crown of Maleficent’s heir like it was forged just for her, effortlessly carrying the emotional core of the show. Juliana Gomez, as the fashion-forward Evie, sparkled with brains, beauty, and biting wit with her every movement laced with confidence and comedic charm. Jordan Easter swaggered across the stage as Jay, embodying the son of Jafar with the charm of a rogue and the heart of a hero, delivering a performance full of bold energy and charisma. And then there was Chasen Nelson as Carlos, who brought an endearing awkwardness and perfect comedic timing to the role, making even Cruella’s son feel like the hero of the moment.

Just when the night couldn’t get more thrilling, it did with a spectacular surprise casting choice that brought the house down. As Maleficent herself, Assistant Principal Dr. Shavonya Berry swept onto the stage with commanding presence, wicked elegance, and just the right dose of theatrical flair. Her portrayal was a true treat for the audience—a moment of delightful villainy that blended school spirit and dramatic skill in the most unexpected and unforgettable way.

These young villains (and one very special grown-up) were impossible not to love. They made us question everything we thought we knew about good vs. Evil, and they looked incredible doing it.

But what truly made the evening special was the sense of community. The auditorium was full of supportive parents, many of whom were seeing their children perform for the first time. The cheers, laughter, and thunderous applause were a powerful reminder that when a school invests in the arts, it invests in its students.

But beyond the spectacle and the costumes, Descendants reminded us why theatre education matters. It gives students a voice. A place to lead. A reason to be bold. With Caitlin Peterson guiding the production and student director Samuel Jones helping mastermind the magic behind the curtain, this show was both a creative triumph and a lesson in youth empowerment.

In one wickedly enchanting night, the students of Joe T. Robinson High School reminded us that villains aren’t born—they’re made. And sometimes? They’re made fabulous.

So here’s to the villains. To the students who dared to be bold. To Dr. Berry, who showed us that administrators can steal the scene too. And to the teachers who gave them the stage to prove that being “bad” can be oh-so-good.

Long live evil. Long live theatre.

