Review: CABARET with Undercurrent Collective at The Lounge at Huntington Square

Undercurrent Collective in Jonesboro is the newest theatrical troupe in Arkansas, and they introduced themselves to the community with a brazen production of the 1998 version of CABARET this past weekend July 18-20. Under the direction of Sam Mendes, this newly minted group of creatives took over The Lounge at Huntington Square, 313 W Huntington Ave., in Jonesboro, a restaurant and speakeasy bar that is, by far, one of the coolest venues I have experienced. This is definitely my vibe!

Cabaret is a gritty and provocative tale set in 1930s Berlin as the Nazi Party rises to power. The story centers on the Kit Kat Klub, where the seductive and flamboyant Emcee presides over nightly performances that reflect the darkening world outside. At the heart of the tale is Sally Bowles, a free-spirited British singer, and her complex relationship with American writer Clifford Bradshaw. As their romance unfolds, so does the political tension, revealing how personal choices are affected by a society on the brink of collapse. With Kander and Ebb’s iconic score and book by Joe Masteroff, the show blurs the line between decadence and danger, making for a haunting and unforgettable theatrical experience.

This cast fully embraced their surroundings, immersing themselves in the sultry atmosphere of the Kit Kat Klub and bringing the audience along for the ride. With bold glances, flirtatious winks, and sometimes even lingering interactions, the performers broke the fourth wall with ease, blurring the line between actor and spectator. It was as if we were all part of the gritty, hedonistic world, making it feel both dangerously alive and seductively intimate.

Leading the charge with magnetic flair was the phenomenal Luke Holt as the Master of Ceremonies, a role he inhabited with unsettling charm and razor-sharp precision. From the moment he stepped into the spotlight with the opening number “Willkommen,” Holt commanded the room with a sly smile and eyes that seemed to see everything. His presence was electric, popping up in the most unexpected corners of the space, watching, teasing, and reminding us that in the Kit Kat Klub, anything goes. He kept the tone deliciously ambiguous, both playful and ominous, all while holding the audience in the palm of his hand.

Sultry and playful, the beautiful Kelly Clarke as Sally Bowles lit up the stage with a magnetic blend of vulnerability and bravado. From her first entrance, she exuded a reckless charm that perfectly captured Sally’s desperate desire to be adored, even as the world around her began to crumble. Clarke's voice soared through iconic numbers like “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Cabaret,” bringing a raw emotional intensity that peeled back Sally’s glittering facade to reveal the fear and fragility beneath.

Ethan Poe brought a grounded sincerity to the role of Clifford Bradshaw, serving as the audience’s emotional anchor amid the chaos of the Kit Kat Klub. With quiet strength and subtle nuance, Poe portrayed Cliff as a man torn between idealism and harsh reality, drawn into a world that both fascinates and unsettles him. Poe’s performance never felt forced; instead, he allowed Cliff’s transformation to unfold naturally, shifting from wide-eyed observer to a man forced to confront uncomfortable truths. His chemistry with the ensemble and especially with Kelly Clarke’s Sally added emotional weight to the narrative, making Cliff’s journey all the more compelling and tragic.

Kaylin Taylor and Tyler Simpkins shared a tender romance as Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz, bringing warmth and quiet poignancy to a story otherwise brimming with decadence and danger. Taylor portrayed Schneider with a weary pragmatism layered over a long-buried hopefulness, while Simpkins’ Herr Schultz radiated gentle optimism and endearing charm. Together, they created a believable and deeply touching connection, where we couldn’t help but root for them, even as the shadows of prejudice and fear began to cloud their chances for happiness.

Adding a sharp edge to the delicate romance between Kaylin Taylor’s Fraulein Schneider and Tyler Simpkins’ Herr Schultz was Trinity Mansfield as Fraulein Kost, whose performance crackled with sly manipulation and opportunistic energy. I was a fan while she was entertaining sailors, but when she turned on Schneider and Schultz, it broke my heart. Mansfield played the perfect foil, using her character’s rising influence to cast a long, chilling shadow over a love that once seemed so quietly secure.

This show was a bold exclamation of the Undercurrent Collective’s arrival to the Arkansas theatrical scene, and I can’t wait to see what else they have coming up. For more information, visit their website at undercurrentcollective.my.canva.site.

