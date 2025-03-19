Michael R. Mayton Will Serve as Chair of the Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has announced Michael R. Mayton as Chair of the AMFA Foundation. In addition, Larry Middleton, Mary Ritchey, and Miles Stephens join the AMFA Foundation as new Directors. Harriet Stephens and Warren Stephens are both named AMFA Foundation Director Emeritus.

These announcements accompany the resignations of Warren Stephens as Chair of the AMFA Foundation and Harriet Stephens as Foundation Director and Chair of the Governance Committee.

“Harriet and I are honored to have served the Museum in many different leadership capacities over the years. With the transformation and opening of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts building and grounds, we are confident that AMFA has a bright future that will continue to educate and inspire all Arkansans and visitors to our state,” said Warren Stephens.

Harriet and Warren have been instrumental supporters of AMFA for over 40 years, most recently as Co-Chairs of the “Reimagining the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts” Capital Campaign, which raised $176.6 million to support the construction and opening of the new AMFA while strengthening the critical funding needed for future operations.

In addition to their previous roles on the AMFA Foundation, Harriet and Warren both formerly served on AMFA's Board of Trustees as President and Chair. Harriet chaired the AMFA Building Committee, which for seven years has been integrally involved in every aspect of the new building's design, construction, and relaunch.

In recognition of their longstanding dedication to AMFA, Harriet and Warren were awarded the organization's Winthrop Rockefeller Memorial Award in 2005. Named for the former governor of Arkansas, an instrumental figure in AMFA's establishment, the award is the highest honor for service bestowed by the museum. In 2025, Harriet and Warren Stephens each received the title of AMFA Foundation Director Emeritus for their commitment and service.

“Warren and I are delighted the Directors appointed Mike Mayton as the incoming Chair of the Foundation,” said Harriet Stephens. “In my capacity as Chair of the Building Committee, on which Mike served for seven years, I can speak firsthand to his dedication, perseverance, and knowledge of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. This experience combined with his roles as Foundation Director and Chair of the Art Committee uniquely positions him to lead the Foundation and support the work of the Museum.”

“AMFA has a special role in our community and state. The Museum is not only an arts and culture hub, but it serves as a place to inspire the next generation through visual, performing, and educational experiences. I look forward to continuing to serve on the AMFA Foundation and now as Chair in support of the Museum's mission,” said Mayton.

The AMFA Foundation is a nonprofit entity that owns the 14,000 works of art in the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation Collection. The Foundation board manages the endowment's investments, supports the museum's ongoing operations and growth, and oversees art acquisitions and care of the collection.

AMFA Foundation Directors include: Michael R. Mayton, Chair; Ben Hussman, Vice-Chair; George O'Connor, Treasurer; Victoria Ramirez, Secretary; Terri Erwin; Larry Middleton; Mary Ritchey; Miles Stephens; Robert W. Tucker; Darrell Walker; John Ed Anthony, Advisor; Le'Kita Brown, AMFA Board of Trustees President.

