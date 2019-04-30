LES MISERABLES Comes to Walton Arts Center

The musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, takes the stage at Walton Arts Center on June 18-23 for eight performances. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams, unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

Cameron Mackintosh presents this new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon direct from an acclaimed two-and-one-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and many more. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Misérables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

Tickets start at $46 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Patrons also can get reserved parking for $7 when they purchase their show tickets.

Show Times:

Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 at 7 pm

Thursday, June 20 at 1:30 and 7 pm

Friday, June 21 at 8 pm

Saturday, June 22 at 2 and 8 pm

Sunday, June 23 at 2 pm

Walton Arts Center is Arkansas' largest and busiest performing arts presenter. Each year more than 195,000 people from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and beyond attend more than 400 events at Walton Arts Center, including performances, rehearsals, community gatherings, receptions, weddings and more. Approximately 45,000 students and teachers participate annually in arts learning programs at Walton Arts Center, and almost 200 volunteers donate 21,000 hours of time each year to its operations. Walton Arts Center presents entertainers and artists from around the world including Broadway musicals, renowned dance companies, International Artists, up-and-coming jazz musicians and more. As a non-profit organization, Walton Arts Center enjoys the generous support of public sector funding, corporate sponsorship and private donors who help bring world-class arts experiences to Northwest Arkansas. To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.





