Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Two Free Community Performance Events In November

The Breach- “A Celebration of Service” and The Downtown Playmakers Project- “Homemade Holidays!” will take place this November.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced two free performance events in conjunction with their fall community programs:  

The Breach- “A Celebration of Service”

Saturday, November 9 @ 2pm

Plus a “Veterans Business Expo” in The Rep lobbies before and after the performance

The Downtown Playmakers Project- “Homemade Holidays!”

Saturday, November 16 @ 2pm

There is no cost to attend either event, but donations to support The Rep's community programming are appreciated. Either way, attendees are urged to make a reservation online at www.TheRep.org or by calling The Rep Box Office at (501) 378-0405.




Comments

