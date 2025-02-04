Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Educational Production, PROUD!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This February, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre will present a new iteration of its living history educational production- “PROUD! Celebrating the African American Journey through an Artistic Lens”.

FREE STUDENT MATINEE PRODUCTIONS:

(Reservations required.)

Wednesday, February 19 @ 10:30am

Thursday, February 20 @ 10:30am

Friday, February 21 @ 10:30 am

FREE PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

(Reservations required.)

Friday, February 21 @ 7pm

Saturday, February 22 @ 2pm

Building on the success of the program's 2024 debut, this production is again developed in conjunction with Little Rock Central High School's AP African American Studies curriculum. It incorporates classic and original poetry, along with music and dance, which take us through a progression of these art forms throughout African American history. Additionally, the production highlights historically influential African American people and events that have shaped the history of Arkansas.

The production will be written and directed by Tamra Patterson Calamese and Ken-Matt Martin, with music direction by Ricardo Richardson, and choreography by Dorse Brown. It will feature original poetry by CC Mercer Watson, and performances by Verda Booher, Dorse Brown, Keith Harper, and Ricardo Richardson.

Designed for middle and high school students (but appropriate for older elementary students), The Rep is offering three, free student matinee performances – including transportation – to surrounding schools from eight counties. In addition two, free public performances are being offered for the broader community.

Reservations for both student matinees and public performances can be made at: https://www.therep.org/proud/. For any questions, please contact The Rep at community@therep.org.

