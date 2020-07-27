Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arkansas Public Theatre to Present a Remixed Season 35

Article Pixel Jul. 27, 2020  

The Arkansas Public Theatre plans to come back better than ever with a "Remixed Season," Arkansas Online reports.

Ed McClure, artist director at Arkansas Public Theatre, said to the Arkansas Online report, "Remixed Season 35 will offer eight shows in eight months, including seven non-musicals starting with Meteor Shower."

He also stopped by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Podcast to talk about the season, which you can listen to below.

Read the full Arkansas Online story HERE.


