Arkansas Public Theatre to Present a Remixed Season 35

The Arkansas Public Theatre plans to come back better than ever with a "Remixed Season," Arkansas Online reports.

Ed McClure, artist director at Arkansas Public Theatre, said to the Arkansas Online report, "Remixed Season 35 will offer eight shows in eight months, including seven non-musicals starting with Meteor Shower."

He also stopped by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Podcast to talk about the season, which you can listen to below.

Read the full Arkansas Online story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You