Arkansas Public Theatre to Present First Virtual Performance With MASTERGATE

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reported that while Arkansas Public Theatre has had to cancel its productions of "Buyer & Cellar" and "A Clean House", they will be bringing their first virtual show online with the socially distanced recorded comedy Mastergate.

Check out the full story HERE.

The script was written by Larry Gelbart, best known as the creator of the TV series "MAS*H." Premiered in 1989 at the Criterion Stage Right in New York City, "Mastergate" is "a hilarious political satire that does not fail to pull you in right away," says its director, Matthew Etris.

"I've had the pleasure of working on many shows at APT with very talented casts, so a good talent pool was not hard at all," Etris said. "After studying the script and determining how many parts can double, I made up a list of people that I could picture, or should I say hear, play the roles. To my surprise, everyone was very excited and jumped at the opportunity. I believe cabin fever may have played a part!"

See a trailer for the show below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You