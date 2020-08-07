Vegas Inc's Top Tech Nominations Now Open Through September 25

Vegas Inc and Cox Business are now accepting nominations for the 2020 Top Tech Awards.

Vegas Inc and Cox Business are now accepting nominations for the 2020 Top Tech Awards. This will be the tenth installation of Top Tech Awards featured in Vegas Inc, the city's number one local business news source. The publication is accepting nominations now through Friday, Sept. 4 here: https://vegasinc.com/toptech.

In a time when the Southern Nevada community has needed them the most, the valley's technology leaders have kept the community connected, companies functioning and businesses growing. Vegas Inc and Cox Business aim to honor these tech titans whose creative and innovative technology practices have advanced Southern Nevada's industry and economy. To qualify, nominees must have demonstrated use of technology within their organization to improve business processes, enable growth and improve customer experience.

Local technology professionals can be nominated in the following categories for the 2020 Top Tech Awards:

Start-up Company

Education Institute

Government Agency

Health Care Industry

Hotel/Gaming

Nonprofit Organization

Private Company

Public Company

Honorees will be selected among the pool of nominees by an independent panel of judges based on each nominee's recent achievements, company and community impact, major projects and additional accomplishments and milestones. The panel will be comprised of distinguished industry leaders and past award recipients.

2020 Top Tech honorees and nominees will be recognized at a prestigious event in November. Additionally, winners will be profiled in a special publication of Vegas Inc on Thursday, November 19 inside of Las Vegas Weekly and online.

For more information about the 2020 Top Tech Awards, visit www.VegasInc.com. For the latest Vegas Inc news, follow the publication on Facebook or Twitter.

