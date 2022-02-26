VIDEO: Watch Andrea Bell Wolff in ADVENTURES IN VEGAS

Broadway veteran Andrea Bell Wolff (Andrea Bell) returns to Don't Tell Mama on March 11th with Adventures in Vegas, a true life tale of her year in Sin City as a fabulous showgirl. The show recalls a year (1970) of feathers, sequins and G-strings as Andrea, the teeniest showgirl in Sin City, starred in Breck Wall's legendary show Bottoms Up! at Caesars's Palace.

Taken from her actual diary, Adventures in Vegas has laughs galore, great music, a handsome sidekick in special guest, Elliott Litherland, and lots of sequins and feathers. It's slightly naughty and very, very funny. The production is directed by Jimmy Larkin and features music direction by Jude Obermüller.

Andrea Bell Wolff (Andrea Bell) starred as both Ermengarde and Minnie Fay in five productions of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway and the First National Tour with Carol Channing. She stole the show as Mammy Yokum in Li'l Abner at Goodspeed Musicals, and in Bottoms Up! at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She is a veteran of television variety entertainment and was a regular on The Ed Sullivan Show and the Donny and Marie Show. In the past five years she has mounted three unique cabaret shows in NYC Clubs including The Laurie Beechman Theater, Don't Tell Mama and Iridium, and a sold-out Stevie Nicks tribute show at Cutting Room.

Tickets are available for her March 11th performance at Don't Tell Mama, which starts at 7PM. Click here to purchase. Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM at 343 West 46th Street. Full bar and light food menu. You must show proof of Vaccination and ID to enter.

Watch a clip from her performance below!