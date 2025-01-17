The Bagelmania Backroom Comedy Night Returns

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to its immense popularity, Las Vegas’ iconic Jewish delicatessen Siegel’s Bagelmania is continuing its popular comedy event, The Bagelmania Backroom in 2025, with the next event scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30.

Billed as where “you will laugh your bagels off,” the monthly comedy show has sold out all its events since premiering in the summer of 2024. As a result, additional seating will again be offered for the Jan. 30 event.

Designed to enjoy bites and laughs together, Siegel’s Bagelmania will offer a special Backroom Comedy menu as well as a full bar.

Hosted by the comedic couple of Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg, both of whom call Las Vegas home and are nationally touring headliners with a distinguished list of credits between them including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Conan,” “Funny Girls,” and “Gotham Comedy Live” to name just a few. Together at The Bagelmania Backroom, they curate a rotating lineup of some of the funniest comedians from Las Vegas and beyond.

On Jan. 30, Steinberg and Gardenswartz will welcome renowned comics Lauren Rochelle, Jaclyn Marfuggi, and Jamal Coleman. The headliner will be Jimmy McMurrin, a native of Las Vegas who made his national television debut in 2020 on season 2 of “Funny AF” and recently shot a special with “Comedy After Dark.” McMurrin has a refreshingly original style with his observational comedy that is rooted in his experiences as a family man with two young children by day and a touring comic at night.

Open to attendees 18 and older, doors open for drinks and dinner at 7 p.m. Show time is 8 p.m.

