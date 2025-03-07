THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL ISN'T GOING TO DIE is Coming to Open-Door Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, The Little Match Girl Isn't Going to Die starting April 2, 2025.

The classic tale of The Little Matchstick Girl is beloved, but also...depressing? That's why the protagonist has decided to take matters into her own hands. Can she avoid her tragic fate without derailing her entire story? A comedy about rewriting your own narrative.

Bernadette Armstrong directs Gloria Tsai as The Little Match Girl, Matthew Scott Montgomery as The Duke, and Matt Fowler as The Narrator.

Kevin B. is the playwright. His most recent play, The Jelly Bean, was a selection at the Pittsburgh New Works Festival. His other plays include American Strippers, Does It Rain on Mars?,, James Franco and Me: An Unauthorized Satire, Kill the Virgin, The Italian Wife, We Ride at Dawn or Whenever, Beautiful Beautiful Cleopatra, and more. He is also an actor, director and producer.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

