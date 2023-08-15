Shania Twain to Return to Las Vegas With 'COME ON OVER' Residency

One of music’s most renowned trailblazers and the top-selling female country artist of all-time, Shania Twain, is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! opening at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, May 10, 2024.

About her return to Vegas, Shania states, “I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

How to Get Tickets to Shania Twain in Las Vegas

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas. Citi is the official presale card of COME ON OVER at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT until Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. PT.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT until Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. PT.

The 24 performances going on sale are:

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 2024: 29, 30

Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

Shows begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.

Additionally Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to COME ON OVER at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will be donated to Shania Kids Can. Past donations from ticket sales have driven over $1.5 million dollars in donations to SKC providing critical funding for existing programs. The monies raised from the COME ON OVER Vegas residency will help SKC in supporting at-risk kids and those in need year-round.

Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, Shania Kids Can (SKC) provides programs that educate, inspire and empower children in vulnerable communities to achieve their full potential, increasing their chance for equality and opportunities for success. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com.

And that’s not all - Shania Twain recently announced the release of multiple expanded U.S. and International Diamond Editions of her all-time classic third studio album, November 1997’s Come On Over – due for release on August 25, 2023 via Mercury/UMe.

In celebration of this benchmark album’s 25th anniversary and its accumulation of over 40 million-plus in global album sales, both the U.S. and International versions of Come On Over have been remastered from the original tapes for the first time ever.

Come On Over will be released in the following formats: 3CD Super Deluxe, 3LP Super Deluxe, 3LP International Super Deluxe, 2LP Deluxe, 2CD Deluxe, and Digital. 2LP Deluxe Retail Exclusives will also be available in the U.S. All versions of Come On Over can be pre-ordered HERE.

Last month, Shania wrapped up the sold-out first leg of her global Queen of Me tour. The second leg picks up in September in the UK with Breland re-joining as support. She will make her return back to North America in October – all tour dates HERE.