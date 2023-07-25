Open-Door Playhouse Debuts YESTERDAY in August

Yesterday will debut on August 9, 2023 online.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Photo 3 Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 4 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts YESTERDAY in August

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts YESTERDAY in August

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play, Yesterday, will debut on August 9, 2023 online at Click Here

Quinn (they/them) spends their nights living in the past, reliving their younger years through dreams. As they reopen old wounds, they find the only way to heal is to come face to face with their younger self.

Kim Hlavac directs Emily Ellsworth and Leah Jarvik. Morgan A. James is the playwright.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts YESTERDAY in August Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts YESTERDAY in August

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play, Yesterday, will debut on August 9, 2023 online.

2
Comedian Theo Von Announces Venue Debut At Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas, October 27- Photo
Comedian Theo Von Announces Venue Debut At Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas, October 27-28

Today, stand-up comedian and podcast host, Theo Von announced his debut performances at Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas. After selling out theaters across the U.S., and adding more tour dates by demand, Von will deliver his headline performances on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets for his debut shows will go on sale to the public this Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST. 

3
Feature: Carpenters Legacy celebrates 1-year residency at Modern Showrooms. Photo
Feature: Carpenters Legacy celebrates 1-year residency at Modern Showrooms.

Sally Olson, starring as Karen Carpenter, and Ned Mills starring as Richard Carpenter, celebrated one year of their residency, Carpenters Legacy, at the Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort with shows Sunday to Thursday and the big celebration July 27.

4
Sphere Has The Most Advanced Concert-Grade Audio System In The World Photo
Sphere Has The Most Advanced Concert-Grade Audio System In The World

Sphere Studios, which develops groundbreaking technologies and content, partnered with HOLOPLOT, a global leader in 3D audio technology, to create Sphere Immersive Sound – the world’s largest, fully integrated concert-grade audio system that revolutionizes immersive audio experiences.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yesterday
Open-Door Playhouse (8/06-9/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You