Feature: FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE MARKS 30 YEARS WITH HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Neon Nights Holiday Lights Village at 3rd Street, next to Fremont Hotel & Casino, brings the holiday spirit to crowds 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 19. Featuring dazzling light displays and a Santa meet-and-greet, the attraction offers a festive experience that encourages community connection for families, locals, and visitors.

The Neon Lights Holiday Village, part of the iconic downtown Las Vegas entertainment destination, Fremont Street Experience, celebrated a major milestone on Dec. 14. Crowds gathered for several events, inspiring joy and a sense of community as it marked 30 years since its groundbreaking opening.

The Menorah lighting ceremony was led by Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and the Rabbi of Chabad of Southern Nevada began the celebration. Later, the Christmas tree lighting at The Canopy™ illuminated the property, spreading festive cheer and creating a warm, inviting atmosphere throughout downtown Las Vegas.

The evening also featured a panel moderated by KKLZ 96.3FM morning show host Shawn Tempesta, bringing together visionaries and leaders who helped shape Fremont Street Experience's legacy.

Fremont Street Experience brings local and international talent to downtown Las Vegas daily, totally free to the public, with no tickets required. Fans and music lovers can attend live music, Great Performances, and a lively crowd.

Thirty years after its debut, Fremont Street Experience remains a cornerstone of downtown Las Vegas, seamlessly blending history, innovation, entertainment, and community spirit while welcoming millions of visitors each year.

For more information, visit vegasexperience.com.

Las Vegas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (Majestic Repertory Theatre) 24.4% of votes 2. CRAZY FOR YOU (Signature Productions) 19.4% of votes 3. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL (Super Summer Theatre) 18% of votes Vote Now!