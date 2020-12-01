Nevada Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS TV Series

Nevada Ballet Theatre and the LV Review Journal have partnered to bring the spirit of The Nutcracker directly into the homes of Valley residents this holiday season.

NBT's The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays is a delightful, family-friendly three part television series taking viewers inside the world of The Nutcracker. From its creation to the herculean efforts required to bring the story alive on stage, to the artistry of NBT's professional company of dancers and the unbridled energy of its Academy student performers, this behind-the-scenes look at The Nutcracker will delight viewers of all ages.

Hosted by renowned broadcast personalities Dayna Roselli and Sean McAllister, the series will feature new commentary, never before seen footage and excerpts of some of the company's memorable past performances.

NBT's The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays will be presented in partnership with the Las Vegas Review-Journal and will air on Cox's YurView TV (channel 14 / 1014 HD). Episodes will premiere each Tuesday, December 1, 8 and 15, with two re-airings each week. A "Marathon" showing of all three episodes will air December 22, 23 and on Christmas Eve.

Learn more at http://nevadaballet.org/performances/nutcracker-home-for-the-holidays/.

