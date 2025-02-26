Magician Jen Kramer Brings Her Las Vegas Show to the Carpenter Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magician Jen Kramer will bring her Las Vegas show to the Carpenter Center, on the campus of California State University, Long Beach, on Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. A pioneer in the world of magic, Jen Kramer is the only female magician currently headlining her own Las Vegas magic show. Her family-friendly performance of mesmerizing illusions and sleight of hand has inspired younger generations to explore the world of magic, while her act has also enthralled older audiences with her jaw-dropping prestidigitation matched by her exuberant stage presence.

Honored as one of VEGAS INC's 40 Under 40, Jen Kramer was also named Best Magician by Las Vegas Weekly’s in their 2024 Best of Vegas Awards. Named Female Magician of the Year by the International Magicians Society, Jen Kramer has earned national recognition through appearances on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, and NBC’s TODAY Show. Her headline show, The Magic of Jen Kramer, has consistently earned top five placement in Tripadvisor’s listing of Top Vegas Theater and Concert picks.

A Yale University theater graduate, Kramer founded the Yale Magic Society. As a member of the advisory board for Magicians Without Borders, she works to entertain, educate, and empower people in refugee camps, orphanages, and hospitals around the world through magic. She is also a black belt in Shotokan karate, an FAA-certified drone pilot, and an active member of the Society of American Magicians, the International Brotherhood of Magicians, and the Academy of Magical Arts.

Jen Kramer’s appearance at the Carpenter Center is her only scheduled Southern California performance and marks the Center’s final WOW! Series event of the 2024-2025 season. Discounted tickets are available for children 14 and under for this family-friendly performance.

