Las Vegas Men’s Chorus Announces Season 33: Love, Laughs, And Beautiful Music

The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus (LVMC) has announced its 33rd season, promising love, laughter, dazzling performances, and a continued commitment to using music as a catalyst for positive change. Featuring 100 singers, 10 dancers, six Mainstage concerts, and a gala, the new season will run from December 2025 through June 2026.

Season Subscriber Packages are available now through October 5 with a 15% savings over single ticket pricing. Individual tickets go on sale October 6. Each concert will offer two showtimes: Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm.

2025–2026 Season Highlights

LET YOUR HEART BE LIGHT

December 2025 – UNLV’s Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall

The season kicks off with a heartwarming holiday extravaganza full of North Pole fun. Expect appearances by Santa, Rudolph, and kick-lining elves, plus festive favorites made famous by Stevie Wonder, Bing Crosby, and more.

SPRING FLING GALA

March 2026 – South Point Hotel & Casino

An elegant evening of dinner, cocktails, auctions, and performances, featuring special guests and the presentation of LVMC’s Humanitarian Award and Spirit of LVMC Award.

THE BEST OF THE BOYS!

March 2026 – UNLV’s Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall

From Sinatra and The Beatles to Elton John, Billy Joel, Queen, Justin Timberlake, and Imagine Dragons, this high-energy tribute honors more than eight decades of music icons.

FUN IN THE SUN

June 2026 – UNLV’s Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall

Season 33 closes with a summer beach party concert featuring hits by The Beach Boys, Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga, and more.

About LVMC

Founded in 1993, the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus has grown from a small group of 10 men to more than 100 singers performing for over 3,000 patrons annually. With an emphasis on inclusion, diversity, equity, and social justice, the Chorus also reaches more than 5,000 people through its free Community Concert Series.

“When you are part of something special, you are special,” says Artistic Director Ryan Duff, reflecting on the joy and community LVMC concerts bring to audiences and performers alike.

Tickets

Season Subscriber Packages start at $72.75 (including fees) for all three concerts and are available at the UNLV Performing Arts Center Box Office:

Online: UNLV PAC Box Office

In person: Tuesday–Saturday, 12pm–6pm (no online fees when purchasing in person)

Individual tickets go on sale October 6 with special pricing for seniors, military personnel, children, and students (while supplies last). Free parking is available at the UNLV Cottage Grove Parking Garage (1071 Cottage Grove Ave, Paradise, NV 89119).

For more information, visit lvmenschorus.org.