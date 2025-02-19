KÀ By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 20 Years At MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KÀ by Cirque du Soleil celebrated two decades of epic performances at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, Feb. 18, cementing its legacy in the vast Las Vegas entertainment landscape.

A staple on The Strip since 2005, the cinematic masterpiece renowned for its heroic journey of love and conflict, redefines storytelling in a dynamic theatre that transforms into an entire empire. World-class performers enthrall audiences with gravity-defying battle scenes and combat acrobatics, enhanced by immersive technology.

To kick off the celebration, the cast of KÀ traveled from the KÀ Theatre to MGM Grand's lobby surprising and delighting guests along the way. Once the procession made its way through the resort, the amazing acrobatic performers stunned visitors with a specially curated performance highlighting a fraction of their talents. The festivities then continued with an exclusive reception where guests mingled and took in the beauty of the magnificent theatre. The show then took place to a sold-out house where they were met with a high-energy audience and an enthusiastic standing ovation.

“For two decades, KÀ has pushed the boundaries of live entertainment, creating unforgettable moments that have captivated millions of guests from around the world," said Mike Newquist, Chief Revenue Officer at Cirque du Soleil. "With our cast members still bringing this epic story to life and our recent schedule expansion, we're thrilled to continue sharing this groundbreaking production with audiences for years to come."

With 24 original cast members performing since opening night, this technological marvel continues to redefine live entertainment through its unprecedented combination of artistry and theatrical innovation. For 20 years this fan-favorite production has continued to push boundaries of what a typical theatrical experience can be. KÀ has also been extended through November 2026, offering visitors more opportunities to see the jaw-dropping production.

KÀ performs at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/ka.

