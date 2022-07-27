Jaclyn Marfuggi Joins The Cast Of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas Starting July 27

The Las Vegas stage spectacular turned global sensation, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will welcome comedian and actress Jaclyn Marfuggi to its cast starting Wednesday, July 27. A standout in the LA comedy scene, Marfuggi will share the hilarious and empowering role of Female Emcee with original company member Chelsea Phillips-Reid. The role, which starts out as an unsuspecting audience member who finds herself the center of attention at a not-so-satisfying, stereotypical male revue, takes the audience on a thrilling and inspiring journey of discovering the power within oneself throughout a series of daring dance and acrobatic routines performed by real guys that real women want, free of cheesy costumes.

Tickets starting at $49 are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.

Jaclyn Marfuggi is an LA-based actress and stand-up comic who frequents the famed stages at The Comedy Store, HaHa Comedy Club, The Hollywood Improv, and The Laugh Factory. Her credits include appearances on BRAVO, TruTV, FOX, SiriusXM Radio, and recently a leading role in A Wiseguy Christmas, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She's performed as "Adriana La Cerva" at SopranosCon and toured the world performing for the troops, been the featured for comedian Mike Marino at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Count Basie Theater, and also portrayed "Britney Spears" in The Hollywood Fringe Festival musical Les Deux You Remember This, where infamous celebrity personality Perez Hilton called her performance "Truly authentic!"

MAGIC MIKE LIVE has thrilled more than one million guests around the world, with shows currently running in Las Vegas and London and past engagements in Berlin and Australia. Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a thrilling stage spectacular that's guaranteed to bring on the heat and leave guests feeling inspired and ready to ignite the magic inside themselves. Based on the hit films "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL," the stage show has inspired HBO Max's newest unscripted reality series "Finding Magic Mike" and has helped continue to fuel popularity for the "Magic Mike" film franchise which is currently in post-production on its third and final installment, "Magic Mike's Last Dance." A reimagined version of the flagship production reopened in a custom-built theater inside the newly renovated SAHARA Las Vegas in September 2021, offering audiences a bigger, sexier, and more personalized experience than ever before. A multi-year North American touring production of MAGIC MIKE LIVE will launch in Miami in October 2022.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE performs in the Magic Mike Theater at SAHARA Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and at 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with an additional 5 p.m. performance every Saturday through Sept. 3. For tickets, meet and greet opportunities, and more information, visit MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-633-0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com. Keep up with the show on social media @MagicMikeLive.