HELP Of Southern Nevada Celebrates National Tiara Day With 4th Annual Tiaras & Tequila Event

The charitable event will take place at Grape Street Wine Bar, May 24.

May. 3, 2021  

HELP of Southern Nevada celebrates National Tiara Day with its fourth annual Tiaras & Tequila event, Monday, May 24.

The highly anticipated fundraiser created and hosted by Mystic Mona will take place at Grape Street Wine Bar inside Downtown Summerlin from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and will feature psychic readings, tequila tastings, raffle prizes and more.

Registration for the social event is $25 per person and includes one margarita for the first 100 guests, a swag bag for the first 50 guests and a raffle ticket to be entered to win an array of prizes. Guests can purchase a glittering tiara to wear in honor of it being National Tiara Day for an additional $10 through the Sparkle Registration package. Mystic Mona, as seen on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Las Vegas, will offer five-minute psychic readings, available to all guests for $20 per reading.

Those interested can register for the event online. All proceeds from the event will go toward furthering HELP of Southern Nevada's mission in overcoming barriers and attaining self-sufficiency through direct services, training and referral to community resources. For those who may be unavailable to attend Tiaras & Tequila but are still interested in supporting HELP's mission, monetary donations are always welcomed here.


