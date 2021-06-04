HAMILTON Will Make its Reno Debut This Fall

The Pioneer Center for Performing Arts and title sponsor First Independent Bank are thrilled to announce the Broadway musical, HAMILTON, will play its premiere Reno engagement and anchor the 2021 - 22 Broadway Comes To Reno season.

The season also features the Tony- nominated newly staged revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, the iconic musical phenomenon celebrating its 50th Anniversary JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, the record-breaking musical spectacular CATS, and the TonyÂ® and GrammyÂ® Award winning Best Musical HADESTOWN in its Reno premiere. Sales for new and renewing subscriptions begin Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10am. Group sales tickets for HAMILTON will also be available starting Monday, June 7. Group tickets for all other shows will be available later in the summer - date to be announced. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. New subscription packages are available this season for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings!

"We are so excited to bring HAMILTON to Reno along with our strongest lineup of classics, plus the premiere of reigning Tony Award winning Best Musical HADESTOWN! The size and strength of the Reno subscription base certainly impacts the shows we are able to present, and we appreciate the continuous support." said Dennyse Sewell, Executive Director of the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts. "Our desire to bring a season of full-week engagements has been realized and that creates great opportunities for new and existing subscribers and patrons. Together with our partners at Nederlander National Markets, we can't wait to welcome our northern Nevada audiences back for a great season of Broadway!"

2021-22 Season Performance Dates:

Hamilton: November 3 - 14, 2021 ~ 16 performances

Fiddler On The Roof: January 18 - 23, 2022 ~ 8 performances

Jesus Christ Superstar: May 17 - 22, 2022 ~ 8 performances

Cats: June 14 - 19, 2022 ~ 8 performances

Hadestown: July 26 - 31, 2022 ~ 8 performances

In addition to the titles in the 2021-22 series, five performances of WAITRESS rescheduled from the 2019-20 season will play February 4 - 6, 2022.

The only way to guarantee seats to these blockbuster shows is to subscribe to a season subscription package, starting as low as $301. Call the Subscriber Hotline at 775.434.1050, Monday - Friday, 10am to 3pm or visit www.pioneercenter.com.

Enjoy the many exclusive benefits of being a subscriber including a guarantee of the same great seats to each season show, the option to renew those seats from year to year, and first options on upgrading seats. Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public. Subscription tickets are received electronically via email prior to the performance to avoid box office lines and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.