Feature: Giada Valenti to Perform THE ITALIAN HEART OF AMERICAN MUSIC On October 31

Award-winning Italian singer and songwriter Giada Valenti brings her enchanting concert, The Italian Heart of American Music, to the Freedom Hall Theatre on Friday, Oct. 31.

This unforgettable evening will feature special guest Tim Wilgers, whose powerful, soulful voice has been compared to Josh Groban's. The chemistry between Giada and Tim on stage is undeniable, creating an atmosphere that is as moving as it is musically mesmerizing.

During The Italian Heart of American Music, Giada and Tim will share the stage for an evening of unforgettable duets. Audiences can expect stirring renditions of timeless songs made famous by Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, and Bill Medley. One of the evening’s highlights is their interpretation of “A Time for Us” from Romeo & Juliet, which captures the timeless beauty of love and melody.

“Tim is a dear friend of mine that I met probably a year ago. I came to Nashville to do some songwriting and work with producer Brent Maher, who had worked with Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. I wanted to do something with country music. Brett introduced me to Tim, and we have been friends ever since," explained Giada.

Giada and Tim are collaborating in Nashville with Grammy Award–winning producers and songwriters Brent and Mike Reid on a unique duet project. This project beautifully bridges Italian romance with American soul, creating a musical experience that is both familiar and fresh. Their first single, “Always Here,” was recently released and showcases their signature blend of warmth and power.

Born in Venice, Italy, Giada is internationally recognized for her stunning voice and charismatic stage presence. She first captured American audiences with her PBS special From Venice With Love, followed by Giada – A Tribute to Love, both of which aired nationwide. Over the years, Valenti has performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall and The Venetian Las Vegas, captivating audiences with her signature blend of romance, passion, and Italian charm. Her music celebrates the connection between Italian artistry and the American songbook, bringing a touch of Europe to every performance. For more info, visit giadavalenti.com.

Tim, whose rich baritone and emotive delivery have drawn comparisons to Josh Groban, continues to make a name for himself on stages across the country. Known for his powerful voice and effortless charm, Tim brings depth and sincerity to every performance. His dynamic presence and vocal versatility allow him to move seamlessly between classical crossover, pop standards, and beloved duets, highlighting both his technical mastery and heartfelt artistry.

“We're going to be performing some of the songs that are going to be on the music special next year, and many are just for this show in Las Vegas, and for some others, they were also doing in Italy,” added Giada. “Tim will learn some Pericomo songs. Of course, there will be a tribute to Frank Sinatra and Connie Francis, who just passed away. But many people don't know that Cyndi Lauper is half Italian because her mother is Sicilian. Tim McGRaw is half Italian, and so is Jon Bon Jovi.”

Giada and Tim's performance is not just a concert; it's a celebration of Italian Heritage Month. Throughout the evening, they will share stories about how the songs are, one way or another, related to Italian heritage. This celebration is a perfect way to close out October, which is Italian Heritage Month.

Join Giada and Tim for a night of The Italian Heart of American Music at the Freedom Hall Theatre, 2460 Hampton Road in Henderson, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.