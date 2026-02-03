Feature: DAM SHORT FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS FEBRUARY 11–16 TO BOULDER CITY

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Movie lovers and cinephiles can once again experience Nevada's largest short film festival as the 22nd Annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to downtown Boulder City from February 11-16, showcasing more than 150 short films from around the world and continuing a two-decade legacy of championing independent storytelling and diverse cinematic voices.

With over 22 years of success, the Dam Short Film Festival features 32 thematic program blocks, spanning genres like Animation, Comedy, Horror, and more, sparking curiosity for diverse cinematic experiences.

Audiences can expect an international cinematic experience, featuring films from Belgium, Finland, Georgia, India, France, Ireland, Sweden, Japan and Greece. All screenings, using state-of-the-art digital projection, will be held at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. in Boulder City, Nevada.

“Every year we get different films, and you never know what you're going to get. Some years, there are a lot of strong comedies; other years, documentaries are powerful; or some years, animation is very strong. We look for quality films,” said Ken Cioe, Director of Operations.

Beyond screenings, the Festival offers filmmaker Q&As, Meet-n-Greets, and the Dam Mixer, creating exciting opportunities for audiences to connect with and feel part of the filmmaking community.

Many Boulder City businesses will offer exclusive discounts to badge holders, including a sweet Valentine’s Day bonus—a free chocolate from Grandma Daisy’s—to enjoy during the Romance program blocks.

“We've been fortunate to have the festival dates fall on Valentine's Day over the past several years. We partner with Grandma Daisy's, and over the years, it has been one of our more popular programs. It's a good date night, and this year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday. This year on Friday the 13th, one of our two horror programs will be held on that night,” added Cioe. “We hold our coffee with filmmakers every morning at the Roast House and the filmmakers absolutely love this. It's an opportunity for them to get to know the film lovers. We are holding a meet and greet at the Bowling Alley on Friday night and our mixer at Beer Zombies on Saturday, which is very, very popular.”

During the award ceremony held on Sunday night, the filmmakers are escorted in classic cars and walk the red carpet.

Individual program tickets are $12.50 per block, while a five-day all-access pass costs $150. One-day passes are priced at $45 for Thursday and $55 for Friday and Saturday. For those seeking a premium experience, the Festival offers a $300 VIP Experience that includes all-access entry, early seating, access to the awards ceremony, Sunday Brunch with filmmakers, a swag bag, discounts on concessions and merchandise, personal concierge service, and complimentary Boulder City goodies. A $500 VIP Experience for two is also available.

The Dam Short Film Festival has screened more than 2,600 films, providing a platform for local, national, and international filmmakers while giving audiences access to bold, original stories. The Festival's continued success is made possible by generous sponsors, including KNPR, El Rancho Boulder Motel, Platinum Title, There's Nothing to Do in Vegas, and the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling.

Dam Short Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2003 by Lee and Anita Lanier. Inspired by their travels to film festivals across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, the Laniers created a festival dedicated to the art of short filmmaking. With Lee's background in film production and computer animation, the Festival has grown into a beloved annual cultural event that attracts thousands of visitors to Boulder City each February and continues to celebrate independent cinema from around the globe.

For tickets, VIP packages, the full screening schedule, and volunteer opportunities. For more information, visit damshortfilm.org

