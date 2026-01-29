Delirious Comedy Club to Present Valentine's Day Show

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Valentine's Day, skip the awkward dinner reservations and fall in love all over again at Love & Laughter, a special Valentine's Day comedy event at Delirious Comedy Club - Las Vegas' funniest night out just minutes from the Strip.

Featuring resident headliner Don Barnhart and a lineup of killer comedians, Delirious Comedy Club delivers Strip-quality laughs without Strip prices, in a real comedy room where the drinks are flowing, the room is intimate, and no one leaves without smiling.

No bad seats. No cheesy romance clichés. Just fast-paced stand-up comedy, audience interaction, and the kind of shared laughs that make relationships stronger (or at least make the date way less awkward).

Not a theater. Not a tour stop. A real comedy room. Seats are limited and Valentine's shows sell out fast - because nothing says "I love you" like uncontrollable laughter.