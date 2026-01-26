Rick Braun Set to Perform at Santa Fe Station in Upcoming Jazz Concert

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trumpet and flugelhorn master Rick Braun is bringing his smooth jazz sounds to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 30, 2026 at 10 a.m.

Over three decades, 20+ albums and more than 20 #1 Billboard hits into one of contemporary jazz's most inspiring careers, Rick Braun remains a master of the trumpet and flugelhorn. The Allentown, Pennsylvania-born Braun began playing music in elementary school, ultimately winding up at the prestigious Eastman School of Music. There he hooked up with like-minded musicians to form the jazz-fusion combo Auracle.

Braun's first big break came when he composed "Here With Me," a Top 20 hit for REO Speedwagon. He soon became a highly regarded pop sideman, touring and recording with the likes of Rod Stewart, War, Sade, Tina Turner, Natalie Cole, Glenn Frey, Tom Petty, and Crowded House.

The trumpeter became a Smooth Jazz fixture with his 1993 debut, Intimate Secrets, and broke through with 1995's Beat Street. His records have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Chart, with Kisses in the Rain reigning at #1 for 11 weeks. The recipient of numerous awards, he shared a Best Collaboration honor with Boney James for their hit Shake It Up, and his duo project RnR with Richard Elliot also hit #1. He's recorded three albums with the all-star trio BWB alongside Grammy winners Kirk Whalum and Norman Brown. A much-in-demand producer, he has delivered #1 radio hits with artists including David Benoit, Marc Antoine, Peter White, and the late Jeff Golub.

His most recent release, Rick Braun Plays Chuck Mangione, is his first-ever tribute album, honoring one of his musical heroes.

Braun says with a grin, "I am one of the luckiest guys in the world. I mean, when you really think about it, I make my living blowing into plumbing."

Tickets for Rick Braun are $37.50, $47.50, and $57.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30, 2026 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.